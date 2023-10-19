Giampiero Mughini gets angry at Big Brother and insults Salvini





Giampiero Mughini he did another one of his things on Big Brother: he called Matteo Salvini an “idiot” on live TV. The crime occurred during a chat with Samira Lui, a black commentator at GF. Before lunch Mughini said: “Does a girl, who I will call dark-skinned, have any problems in Italy? I do not believe”.

Lui replied embarrassed: “I personally don’t, never, but I don’t want to…”, trying not to provoke a controversy having smelled the air that was blowing. But undeterred Mughini launched the torpedo: “I think this, that in Italy there is no such attitude… but that idiot Salvini said: Paola Egonu…”.

Panic in the studio. Whereupon the director promptly muted the audio but the omelette was now done. Probably Mughini he was referring to the 2023 Sanremo Festival when Salvini feared that Egonu would indulge in the usual pippo about racism in Italy. After a while Salvini himself responded via social media, specifically on Instagram, attaching the video entitled: “Big Brother, Mughini against Salvini: “That idiot…”.

And then a quick comment: “Being insulted by Mr Mughini, who in the secret rooms of Big Brother considers me an idiot and a racist, is a medal for me. Kisses Giampiero! “. After a while, an apology video appeared on Big Brother’s social networks for an unspecified reason: “he ran away from me, I apologize. I apologize, sorry again.” However, the clever journalist did not specify why he was apologizing and therefore this video will apply to every situation.

Probably Mughini, who had just arrived at the GF, will be disqualified by beating or equaling the record held by Riccardo Fogli. At this point we have to ask ourselves whether Mughini at the age of 82 he still has to expose himself to such public fools or it is not appropriate for him to go to the gardens to read the newspaper or join the Italian Umarell Association (AIU), which are those pensioners who, having nothing to do, spend everything the day watching the construction sites of buildings under construction and going to give advice to the workers.

Mughini is known as a journalist and writer and he could have stopped there without tempting the quicksand of being a columnist for which you need to have quick reflexes, lightning-fast action and a metallic shot, like a daring ether. But who is Giampiero Mughini? What is immediately striking is his extravagant appearance, with his electrified white hair, the Wertmüller-style polychromatic glasses and his absolutely wild appearance.

Born in Catania, he is a remnant of ’68, one of those splinters that has been swirling in orbit in the infosphere for decades, attached to a Soviet Sputnik.

Founded and directed in 1963 Piacenza notebooks, he graduated in literature at La Sapienza in Rome, and then began to wander around Europe. We find him on the barricades of the French May in 1968 in Paris and then begins to write in Rome for Country Evening.

He is one of the founders of the newspaper the poster but only after three months he argues with colleagues and leaves.

He was also director of Continued Fight organ of the extra-parliamentary left group that bore the same name. He also dedicates himself to cinema thanks to Nanni Moretti which calls him to play the role of an intellectual in Ecce Bombo (1978) and later the role of television journalist in Sweet dreams (1981).

In the 1980s he dumped his former companions with a public letter, which later became a pamphlet entitled Goodbye comrades. Open letter to the Leftstarting a classic path for left-wing extremist intellectuals which even leads him to criticize Lotta Continua and the story of the killing of Commissioner Calabresi, landing in the editorial office of Free, thanks to Vittorio Feltri.

But it was in 2010 that he discovered his vocation for talk shows by participating in The greatest Italian of all timehosted by Francesco Facchinetti on Rai 2.

In light of what has been said, yesterday’s story can be framed in a regurgitation of “leftism” which for certain individuals gives the stigma of priests in aeternumthat is: if someone has been left-wing for a certain period, they will always be left-wing, regardless of farewell letters and various recantations.

We cannot know what pushed him to go beyond the limits of television decency and bon ton, but certainly his advanced age explains a lot, but a subtle perfidy of which Mughini himself is aware – having also acted in his films with Moretti– is not to be overlooked.

It is unfortunate that the figure of an intellectual, writer and journalist and also his non-fiction work has been tarnished by a fairly serious episode. All that remains is to advise Mughini, to avoid causing further damage, to join the aforementioned Italian Association of Umarell: there at most you risk an altercation with the master builder and not with the deputy prime minister.

