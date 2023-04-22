California, United States.- Andy Ruiz Jr. returns to the ring to try to reconquer the scepter that was once in his possession within the Full Weight division. The promoter, Eddie Hearn, in an interview with ‘Boxing King Media, revealed that the American with Mexican descent will fight against the British, Tyson Fury,

The fight to be held on July 22 of this year will have the World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight World Sash at stake and, if possible, it would be the return of ‘The Destroyer’ after defeating Cuban Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision on September 4 of last year.

Andy Ruiz Jr. made history in 2019 when he became the first Mexican heavyweight champion by defeating former champion Anthony Joshua by knockout, securing the title of the World Boxing Organization, International Boxing Federation ( IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA).

Their last confrontation took place at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California to teach ‘King Kong’, Luis Ortiz, a lesson to increase his record to 35 wins (22 by ‘KO’ and 13 by decision) and two losses. . He will go for his 36th win against the undefeated ‘Gibsy King’, Tyson Fury.

David Fsitelson is one of the sports journalists who does not agree with Andy Ruiz Jr. fighting again at the maximum weight of professional boxing since he has no chance against Tyson Fury, rather he will go to “collect” and then announce his retirement.

“Andy Ruiz Jr. has no chance against Tyson Fury for the world heavyweight championship… Miracles, like the one on June-1, 2019, when he surprised the world by knocking out Anthony Joshua, are not repeated constantly in boxing…

He goes for the check to retire…”, he wrote on Twitter.