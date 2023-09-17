Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Split

The coalition agreement promises a lot, including better pension provision. But how much has really happened since the change of government? BuzzFeed researched you for.

According to a new study, the traffic lights did a good job in the first 20 months despite disputes. Almost two thirds (64 percent) of the coalition agreement have either been implemented (38 percent) or are still being implemented (26 percent). But what about it? pension out of?

Pension promises that the traffic lights kept

What has changed since the change of government? © imagebroker/IMAGO. Editing: BuzzFeed DE

1. Permanent protection of the minimum pension level of 48 percent

This means: After 45 years of contributions, pensioners receive at least 48 percent of the current average earnings. But if you already know that you want to receive at least 1,500 euros in pension per month, there are a few things you need to consider.

2. No increase in the pension insurance contribution rate to over 20 percent, no pension cuts, no increase in the retirement age

3. Limitation of the regulation on additional earnings in the event of early retirement

This means that early retirees can earn as much additional money as they want through work without having their pension reduced.

Things that the traffic light promised and has not yet fulfilled

1. Possibility of the German pension insurance to invest reserves on the capital market

So far, the so-called pay-as-you-go financing has applied to the German pension insurance. This means that with pay-as-you-go pensions, today’s employees pay the pension entitlements of older people who are already retired. But because there are not enough contributors, the system is reaching its limits and the German pension insurance cannot create any reserves.

Retirement can be quite overwhelming. © IMAGO / Panthermedia/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

The share pension (or share-financed pension) could offer an alternative to pay-as-you-go financing. A certain portion of the pension contributions should be invested in the capital markets and thus generate a return over a longer period of time. The later payment of today’s contributors can then be made in part from the invested capital, which could reduce the dependence on the contributions of future generations.

More on the subject: Our author believes that investing in stocks should be mandatory for everyone.

2. Reform of private pension provision

On July 17, a new federal government commission made suggestions on how private pensions in Germany could be reformed. However, she spoke out against the establishment of a publicly responsible fund because it did not offer any advantages that private pension products could not provide. A survey The Federal Association of Consumer Organizations shows that the Germans are not satisfied with this failed attempt at pension reform.

More about pensions: