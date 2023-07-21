Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Bargains are simply tempting on holiday. Turkey in particular is considered a true shopping paradise. There is often a nasty surprise at customs.

Munich – For many travelers, souvenirs and holidays simply belong together. When shopping abroad, many things are often cheaper. In Turkey, the offer on the markets is huge. Everywhere branded goods are offered at unbelievable prices. Holidaymakers in Turkey should definitely find out what needs to be considered when entering Germany. Otherwise the joy of travel souvenirs is quickly gone.

Shopping on vacation: cheap copies at bargain prices – this Louis Vuitton bag at a stall in Turkey is probably fake (archive photo). © imago

Customs duties, souvenirs, counterfeit fashion: what happens if I buy a cheap copy while on vacation in Turkey?

In Turkey, expensive brands are often available at a ridiculous price. No wonder a lot is fake. It doesn’t matter whether it’s perfume, jeans, handbags, electronic devices or medicines. The supposed luxury labels are often poorly made and, according to experts, not worth a cent. Be careful with cheap copies in your luggage, he warns Customs expressly on its website. The counterfeit products are often of inferior quality, which can also pose a health risk (toxic paints).

Of course, there are also high-quality product counterfeits that can hardly be distinguished from an original. In order to prevent trade in copied branded products, customs can confiscate the counterfeit goods. However, owners of trademark rights can also instruct customs to intercept counterfeit goods in general Consumer Center with. Then vacationers at the border are already rid of a single T-shirt immediately.

Travel souvenirs from Turkey: So there are no problems at customs

If you stuff your suitcase with fake T-shirts and clothes from the holiday destination, you can get into trouble at customs. If the same T-shirt is in the luggage in different sizes, there is a suspicion that the items are intended for resale. Customs authorities intervene if there is a “suspicion of a commercial nature of the import”. In order to prevent trade in copied branded products, customs can confiscate the counterfeit goods.

Holidays in Turkey: You are allowed to bring small items in your luggage up to a certain value

What many vacationers from Turkey (outside the European Union – called non-EU country for short) generally quickly forget: There is a customs limit when importing goods – this applies to everything that travelers buy abroad and bring with them; including holiday souvenirs for private use and gifts for loved ones. Of course only if there are no general import bans for the goods. The Customs lists travel allowances from a non-EU country in detail on:

Goods up to a value of 430 euros may be imported duty-free for air and sea travel.

When entering the country by train or car, the limit is 300 euros.

For travelers under the age of 15, the customs limit is a goods value of 175 euros.

Important note from the consumer advice center: Individual items, such as an expensive watch, cannot be distributed among several people in a travel group.

Shopping on holiday in Turkey: How much clothing can I buy?

Anything above the travel allowance must be declared. The customs border applies to clothing, leather goods or technical devices purchased in the holiday country.

Anyone who has struck out while shopping in Turkey should keep receipts and receipts. In this way, customs control can be used to prove what things cost. If there is no proof of purchase, the value of the goods will be determined by the customs office.

Entry from Turkey to Germany: How much customs do I have to pay?

For purchases of up to 700 euros, a flat fee of 17.5 percent of the value of the goods must be paid. If the travel souvenirs exceed a goods value of 700 euros, import duties may be due. When entering from a non-EU country, souvenirs must be declared verbally at the customs office and taxes may have to be paid.

Important: The goods must be in your personal luggage.

The goods are intended for personal use or consumption or as a gift.

What can I bring back from Turkey vacation? This applies to tobacco and alcohol

In Turkey, smoking and tobacco products are significantly cheaper than in Germany. 200 cigarettes per person over the age of 17 are duty and tax free. If you still have a tobacco for your water pipe in your suitcase, you are already above the allowance on entry.

tobacco : 200 cigarettes, or 100 cigarillos, or 50 cigars, or 250 grams of smoking tobacco (fine cut, water pipe tobacco, heated tobacco and pipe tobacco)

: 200 cigarettes, or 100 cigarillos, or 50 cigars, or 250 grams of smoking tobacco (fine cut, water pipe tobacco, heated tobacco and pipe tobacco) alcohol: 1 liter of alcohol or alcoholic beverages containing more than 22% alcohol by volume, or 2 liters of alcohol containing not more than 22% alcohol by volume, or 4 liters of wine (non-sparkling) and 16 liters of beer.

According to customs, substitutes for tobacco products, such as liquids for e-cigarettes, are goods that can be imported duty-free from countries outside the EU up to the upper limit mentioned.

Holidaymakers should avoid these Turkey souvenirs: “Any processed stone can fall under it” – the Federal Foreign Office expressly warns against “antiques”

The Federal Foreign Office expressly advises against certain holiday souvenirs from Turkey, even if the items are supposedly of low value: old coins, fossils and stones in general. “Any worked stone can fall under it,” writes das Foreign Office on the travel and security advice for Turkey.

It is practically impossible for travelers to recognize for themselves whether an item is protected as an “antique”. The term would be interpreted broadly by police and customs. There is a risk of imprisonment of up to ten years. Possession, acquisition and export of “cultural and natural assets” are punished as they are considered state property. “In the case of violations, tourists are also subject to several months in custody and high bail payments, e.g. B. from 9000 EUR common practice. ”

Before you go on vacation, it doesn’t hurt to take a look at a country’s specific rules and regulations. In addition, cost traps can already be lurking upon arrival. A vacationer in Turkey recently reported on an odyssey. She actually wanted to fly back to Munich and landed in Moscow instead. (ml)