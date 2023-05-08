Home page politics

Svenja Schulze (SPD, l), Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Hubertus Heil (SPD, M), Federal Minister for Labor and Social Affairs, visit the KAD textile factory in Ghana. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

When combating its shortage of skilled workers, Germany should not aimlessly rely on Africa. Although many young people dream of living and working in the West, the hurdles to coming to Germany are still high.

Language, culture and a bureaucratic bottleneck are the main obstacles.

A few weeks ago in Ghana: Development Minister Schulze and Labor Minister Heil opened the “Ghanaian-European Center for Jobs, Migration and Development” in the capital Accra. It could serve as a blueprint for other planned centers in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Nigeria. The BMZ is investing 150 million euros in this measure.

But the interest has so far been manageable. Germany’s acute shortage of skilled workers has changed the language in the debate about qualified migration: “Stay where you are” – that was the sound of the past few years. Today, on the other hand: “Please come if you can do something!”. New tones towards Africa. And – do they make Germany more attractive?

The immigrant spirit is missing

Many young people with expertise are reticent, and there are reasons for that. One of the most common: The German language is difficult, but a prerequisite. Even those who learn them before applying for a visa have no guarantee that this will be sufficient for a positive decision. English and French are not official languages ​​in this country. Only four percent of all jobs in Germany are advertised in English, although the world language is completely normal in many jobs today. Chris Pyak, career coach for international specialists, therefore recommends more practical relevance when it comes to language acquisition.

Germany needs a new culture towards immigrants, an immigrant spirit: “If we want the best to come to us, then we have to make an effort for them too. Otherwise, only those who have no choice will come.” From Pyak’s point of view, it would be wiser in the future to let applicants work in Germany without a recognized qualification and to get the recognition later.

Procedures could become simpler

The latter can actually be found in the draft law for the new Skilled Immigration Act that was recently passed. According to this, a recognition procedure for professional qualifications acquired abroad – unlike in the past – can also be started in Germany. With a so-called recognition partnership, employees and employers undertake to carry out post-qualification until the professional qualification is fully recognised.

The “opportunity card” is also part of the new law. According to this, migrant workers from third countries, such as in Africa, must have completed a two-year training course in their country of origin and speak adequate German. In addition, they must be able to support themselves here and achieve at least six points on the opportunity map based on criteria such as language or professional experience.

See immigration as an opportunity

Migration as an opportunity, not as a specter – that’s what the BMZ’s Africa strategy says, which Table.Media presented back in February. For Christof Baum, manager of a solar training center near the Ghanaian capital Accra, this realization comes much too late. “Africa didn’t happen at all, politicians completely missed it. They only saw Africans as refugees, not as skilled workers.”

On behalf of the Catholic religious community Don Bosco, Baum has been training solar technicians on the continent for years and is trying to place them in Germany. His ideal: Young people go to Germany for a few years, earn money there, gain experience and return to their home country to build something up there.

There is already a job offer for his solar technicians, but the process for the recognition of the qualifications has been pending for months. “They are urgently needed in Germany, they can’t find work here, and yet it doesn’t work out. That’s nonsense,” Baum says angrily.

Too often there is no visa

And then there is the matter of the visa – nothing works without it. The issue is still one of the biggest stumbling blocks in labor migration. Many Africans find it humiliating that German authorities, in a very vague manner, accuse many applicants of using the Schengen visa to organize an escape route to Europe. Sometimes there is no visa even for private family celebrations of relatives in Germany, and inviting guest scientists is often complicated. In addition, in 24 of the 55 African countries there is no diplomatic representation of Germany that would even issue visas.

So it is hardly surprising that qualified immigration from Africa is manageable. So far there has been no significant labor migration from Europe’s southern neighbor to Germany. German companies are still very reluctant to recruit in Africa, although people often rave about Africa’s labor potential. Here, Germany may be missing a strategic opportunity to attract new and much-needed qualified workers.

Strategic future question unresolved

The demographic development in Africa is enormous: According to projections by the United Nations, African society will at least double to 2.5 billion people by 2050.

Germany shouldn’t wait for people to move in from EU countries. Because many EU countries are dealing with shrinking and aging societies in a similar way to us.

So the strategic future question of who should take care of tomorrow’s prosperity is slowly getting serious. Anuscheh Farahat, Professor of Migration Law and Human Rights at the Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nuremberg, advocates more experimentation. Of course, migration from Africa could be an opportunity for Germany, but not assuming that we would get the perfectly trained people. Migration policy programs are needed, adapted to the labor market. In addition, immigration is based on reciprocity. If Germany wants this, it must also get involved in social integration: no ghettoization of those moving in, affordable housing, cultural offerings, a new education policy. “Alone the commitment to the free-democratic basic order will not be enough.” (Harald Prokosch)