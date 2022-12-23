Obvious interference explains the embarrassing expulsion of the Mexican ambassador in Peru.

Seasoned in Latin American affairs, Yadira Gálvez Salvador, a doctor in international relations, told me that the frank interference of President López Obrador and Foreign Minister Ebrard in the internal affairs of Peru could lead to what has already happened: that the constitutional authorities of that country expel from its territory to the Mexican ambassador, Pedro Monroy, under the embarrassing formula persona non grata.

We had already recorded the talk that was broadcast in two parts on the nights of December 12 and 13 but, since it was still speculation, I considered that it was best to preserve the solid argument of the expert on the undoubted criminal condition in which the reckless ex-president of Peru in attempting to carry out a self-coup.

To express his solidarity with him, AMLO says something of which there is no doubt: that the former rural professor involved in politics was elected by his people, but the voters vote for candidates who do not have problems with the law and Those who, already exercising their position, commit probable crimes, as is the case of Castillo, or when, like him, they violate the constitutional order, do not deserve to keep their position.

The tragicomedy of the man with the enormous and characteristic hat takes place in a nation so vulnerable from an institutional and criminal point of view that in 32 years, trapped in a tangled history of corruption, it has suffered presidents who end up being persecuted by the law, are imprisoned , under house arrest or are subject to extradition proceedings (the most dramatic case is that of Alan García who, about to be captured for his shady dealings with the Odebrecht company, committed suicide).

With a lack of knowledge and government experience, Pedro Castillo’s inability is so palpable that in a year and a half he had five inefficient cabinets, either because his ministers resigned or because he fired them.

The diplomatic double language of the Mexican authorities is appalling because, even after the repeated interventionist expressions disqualifying the Peruvian authorities, both López Obrador and Ebrard continue to exalt the policy of “non-intervention”, treating that poor devil as a victim of forces oligarchic that have nothing to do with their proven irresponsibility and violation of the laws of their country.

It is good, however, that the tradition of political asylum be honored by offering it to the Castillo family, despite the fact that his wife is being investigated, but has not been formally charged, for the alleged acts of corruption that preceded the self-coup.

As with his collaborators, the former Peruvian president has been unstable even in defending himself: his lawyers resigned and one of them even said that the coup leader was intoxicated when he read the decree of his frustrated self-coup.

Thus, the vaunted solidarity with a subject as indefensible as unpresentable does not proceed…

