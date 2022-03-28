Home page world

Of: Lucas Maier

The war in Ukraine raged on that night. Heavy attacks on cities continued. However, successes in Ukraine are also reported.

Kyiv – In the Ukraine* calls for the attack of Russia* more victims. Even after more than a month, no end to the war is in sight.

The army of Wladimir Putin* continued its airstrikes, the army of Ukraine reports successes and Volodymyr Zelenskyy* speaks of “inhumane tactics”. This happened on Monday night (03/28/2022):

War in Ukraine: More attacks on Kyiv at night

Russia continued the attacks from the air last night, as the dpa reports. Heavy explosions shook several cities, according to Ukrainian media:

Kyiv

Lutsk

Rivne

Kharkiv

Source: DPA

in the A fuel depot was established in the city of Lutsk in north-western Ukraine* met. Air raid alarms sounded in all regions during the night. An end to the attacks is not in sight.

War in Europe: Russia also fires on Ukraine from Belarus

Russia is also firing rockets from Belarus at cities in Ukraine. New findings from the Ukrainian military show that the war on this front will not end in the near future. According to the information, the units stationed near Kalinkawichy were supplied with new ammunition.

There are only 300 kilometers between Kalinkawichy and Kyiv. Cities in the Ukraine, from the “Iskander” weapon systems stationed there (Nato-Code* SS-26 Stone) shot at.

Ukraine at war: Russia accused of ‘inhumane tactics’

In attacking Ukraine, Russia is using “inhumane tactics,” Ukraine’s leadership accuses Vladimir Putin’s troops of doing. Specifically, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused Russia of the following:

Blockade of humanitarian corridors

Blockade of the besieged cities

Total rocket attacks

Carpet bombs on Mariupol

Source: DPA

As the war rages on, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is trying to negotiate. Here he throws the ruler in Moscow* a delay in these negotiations. Speaking to Russian journalists, the President demanded the withdrawal of all troops from Ukrainian territory. According to Zelensky, the neutral status of Ukraine demanded by Russia, i.e. not joining NATO, can only be decided by the citizens in a referendum.

Successes on the part of Ukraine: Russia is pushed further to the border

Successes have recently been announced from military circles in Ukraine. In the region around the city of Kharkiv, enemy troops were being pushed further towards Russia, according to a statement from regional military chief Oleg Synegubow.

War in Ukraine: That happened on Monday night (03/28/2022). (Archive image) © Felipe Dana/DPA

Also from the capital Kyiv* Successful land gains are reported. However, these reports cannot be independently verified at this time.

War in Ukraine is being waged at all levels: Russia continues to block the coast

Another tactic used by Russian troops is to isolate Ukraine. With the ongoing blockade in the Black Sea, Russia continues to cut off the country from maritime trade, the Defense Ministry reports Great Britain* on Monday night.

In addition, there are said to be repeated rocket attacks by Russian warships, citing the British secret service. However, the destruction of the Russian landing ship Saratov in the port of Berdyansk is likely to make the Russian Navy reluctant to conduct future missions close to the Ukrainian coast.

Joe Biden in Warsaw: He does not want to have called for the overthrow of Putin

The President of USA*, Joe Biden*, on Sunday denied allegations that he had called for the ouster of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House had previously emphasized that Biden had not called for Putin’s fall in his speech in Warsaw.

In the speech, he called the ruler in Russia a “dictator” and ended his speech with the words: “For God’s sake, this man cannot stay in power”. The speech took place on Saturday (03/26/2022) in the capital of Poland.

Ukraine war in Germany: Will we soon get the “Irone Dome”?

Also in politics in Germany he leads Ukraine war* continue to discussions. Olaf Scholz* (SPD*) on Sunday (03/27/2022) has the consideration of a Anti-missile shield for all of Germany based on the model of the Israeli “Iron Dome”* announced. He said about this in the ARD-Broadcast* “Anne Will“*: “We must all prepare for the fact that we have a neighbor who is currently willing to use violence to advance his interests. That’s why we have to make ourselves so strong together that this doesn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, several states have announced that they intend to impose criminal penalties on using the Russian “Z” symbol in public. The Latin letter is used by supporters of the war in Ukraine.

Europe looks to Ukraine: EU interior ministers want to discuss refugee movements

Today, Monday (03/28/2022), the interior ministers of the EU* advise on how to deal with the movement of refugees from Ukraine. The key point will be the distribution of the currently almost four million people who have fled the Ukraine war so far.

The Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser* (SPD) has called for a fixed distribution quota in Europe. In addition, there could be another negotiation meeting between Ukraine and Russia. These could take place in Turkey. (lm) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA