The words of Davide Ferrerio’s attacker in the appeal: “That girl was mine and no one should get close to her”

On January 24th of next year the appeal sentence will be held in the trial of Nicolò Passalacqua, the young man accused of the attempted murder of Davide Ferreriowhich took place in August 2022. The subject would have reiterated to the judges that he had acted because “that girl was his thing and no one should get close”.

It was the evening ofAugust 11, 2022 when the life of a boy and his family changed forever.

Davide Ferrerio, a 21 year old from Bologna on holiday in Crotonewhile walking through the streets of the Calabrian city he came brutally attackedapparently without reason, by another boy, Nicolò Passalacqua.

Chased, caught and beaten to death, Davide Ferrerio never recovered from that evening. He still lives today in a state of comawhich in recent months has been defined by the doctors treating him in Bologna as ‘irreversible‘.

During the investigation it was discovered that Davide was the victim of one exchange of person and that the victim of the beating, in reality, had to be another boy. A 30-year-old who had arranged to meet the girl Passalacqua had a crush on.

Last April, for the crime of attempted aggravated murderthe Court of Crotone, at the end of an abbreviated trial, sentenced Nicolò Passalacqua to serve a sentence of 20 years and 4 months in prison.

Nicolò Passalacqua is appealing

Assisted by lawyer Salvatore IannoneNicolò Passalacqua presented appeal. Second degree trial to be held on January 24th.

The subject’s objective is to have a change of charge recognized, from attempted murder to very serious injuriesas declared by his lawyer during the first degree trial.

The 20-year-old made it known that he was against the judge’s decision and reiterated that no one should approach that girl because “it was his thing”as reported The Corriere della Sera.

The lawyer Iannone wrote that his assisted has accomplished “an aggression that only wanted to hit, even with force, the young antagonist, making him understand that that girl was ‘his thing’ and no one could get close“.

