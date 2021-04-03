It was the 58th minute of the game. A fabulous cross from Merino towards Portu ended with a penalty. In addition, Estrada Fernández expelled the rojiblanco central Iñigo Martínez. “Technical failure of the referee. It is not red, it is a penalty. The VAR can cancel the red one and it did. It corrected Estrada, who sent off for seeing a grab so if it would be red but since it is a dispute with a trip, the yellow is fine. penalty and yellow, “Iturralde explained in Carrusel Deportivo.

It was the action that the entire Basque Country shouted. Some shouted that it was a clear penalty. Others, quite the opposite. It was the 47th minute of the game, just as soon as the second half started. Center Oyarzabal from the left and the ball hit the elbow of de Iñigo Martínez. Hand? Inside or outside the area? Those were the doubts for Estrada Fernández in the boss and Iglesias Villanueva from the VAR. “He hits him on the elbow. For me it is not a penalty. It is being pulled. It took a long time to decide: it transferred insecurity in making a decision. They are not sure and cannot be three minutes. In no image it is seen parallel to the line and the perspective is not seen “, Iturralde González assured in Carrusel.