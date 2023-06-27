The ex-president Vicente Fox exploded against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for affirming thatThe selection method of Va por México for his presidential candidacy is “pure bullshit“.

On his arrival at the Va por México event to announce the method to define his candidacy, Vicente Fox warned that AMLO will pay for his “violations of the law” with jail, showing his indignation at the statements of the 4T leader against the opposition.

“That wey is mariachivery mariachi, but he is going to pay for it not only by losing power, but He is going to pay for it in jail for so many outrages and violations of the law“Fox retorted.

The baker assured that “there is no simulation” in the selection process of Va por México, since “covered all possible fronts possible“, while reiterating his support for Senator Xochitl Galvez as her favorite to become a candidate, despite the fact that she had previously endorsed Lilly Téllez.

What did AMLO say about the Va por México method?

Hours earlier, President López Obrador said in La Mañanera that the opposition alliance’s selection method is “pure faramalla”, since he assures that the decision has already been made from the top, and even pointed to the businessman Claudio X. González as the person in charge to decide who will win the candidacy towards 2024.

“Now the boss is Claudio X. son, that’s the one who will decide, everything else is pure hoax. They are agreeing above, the corrupt, looting oligarchy, to have a candidate and return to their rights. They don’t have a program, nothing. what they want is to continue stealing because they don’t have a filler,” said the leader of the 4T.

AMLO even assured that he already knows who the opposition candidate will be and even said he was willing to reveal it in advance. “In two or three days I will tell them, and I am sure that I am not going to make a mistake,” he said.

“I’m not going to make a mistake, that’s already solved, because they meet in advance, so they start doing their rinses and they have to make some agreements. The leadership of the powerful, also the political leadership of conservatism, is consulted, what does Fox think, what does Calderón think, what does Salinas think, they make that consultation, then they interact, right?” He explained.