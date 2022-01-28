The paraphrase of the acclaimed film by Luis Buñuel, in the title of this installment, is in reference to the political issue of the moment: the political destiny of Deputy Adolfo Beltrán Corrales, which this time, as rarely happens, will depend solely and exclusively on his personal decision.

The parties, the governments, the social sectors or, the factual powers, are the ones that usually mark the fate of the political actors. It is a kind of unwritten law, but faithfully applied, almost always.

Rarely, in this pragmatic universe, Adolfo Beltrán, who this week began to appear on the official website of Congress as a “deputy without a party”, after his decision to renounce his militancy in the PAN and, consequently, to a parliamentary caucus that thus, as if by magic, vanished into nothingness.

Now, all the political institutes represented in the 64th Legislature are fighting over him and, of course, he is listed. Adolfo has been so masterfully careful in his statements that it is not possible to guess where his plans are headed: PRI? Brunette? PT? MC? Or maybe continue as it is, to the voice of better only than etcetera etcetera…

THE MOST COVETED. The fact is that, in his current condition of political bachelorhood, Adolfo Beltrán, already one of the brightest cadres the PAN has ever had, has become the most beleaguered legislator we have heard of in recent years.

From the humble perspective of a server (it is not to give it to them “from here”, but that is what this space is about, to give an opinion), we do not see Beltrán Corrales neither in the PRI, nor in Morena. Nor, therefore, in the PT, which would be the same as going to the current hegemonic party.

Adolfo decided to put an end to his militancy, but he will hardly do the same with his principles, which, by nature, open a gap that is impossible to cross with Morena and her likes. In the political ideology of Adolfo Beltrán lies the perfect opposite of the 4T.

Therefore, two solid options are envisaged: remain as a deputy without a party or join the now lonely Celia Jáuregui, for the sake of Movimiento Ciudadano being able to form a parliamentary group and, therefore, achieve the right to vote in the Political Coordination Board. , among other privileges that include negotiating strength and financial resources, reserved by the organic law for parties that have a legislative caucus. In a word, everything that the PAN lost.

So it is a matter of power. The obscurities to which we allude here do not refer, in any way, to Adolfo Beltrán, but to the interests that underlie the sudden flirtation thrown at him from all political fronts. “Everyone wants with Adolfo”, as the “La Glorieta” column of EL DEBATE pointed out on Wednesday.

By the way, if you want to see the full movie, we recommend reading “La Glorieta” on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, where each episode of this melodrama is narrated.

By the way, it’s worth taking a look at Buñuel’s French film, available on platforms, which inspired the headline of today’s column. Recommendation for the weekend, as moviegoers say.

SOLIDARITY HUG. Late we learned of the death of Mr. Sergio Rivas Loaiza. Our condolences to his brothers, our great friend Aarón, former mayor of Culiacán, and Jaime, twice mayor of Tamazula and current Secretary of Social Welfare of Durango. Also for the highly esteemed Aarón Rivas Gámez and for all the relatives of Sergio, descendants of one of the best municipal presidents that Tamazula (sister city of Culiacán) ever had, Don Perfecto Rivas López, back in the 70s. Rest in peace.

