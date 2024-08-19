Died at 38 from a buttock lift. The woman of English origins had gone to Turkey to have the operation, tempted by the advantageous price

She had decided to undergo a buttock lift surgery Kaydell Browna 38-year-old woman of English origin, died following complications that arose during the operation.

She and her sister Leanne40 years old, had left their city of Sheffield towards Istanbulin Türkiye to proceed with the buttock lift surgery scheduled for both of them at the Clinic Expert. The attractive price of £5,400 for the single operation – compared to the 15,000 expected in the United Kingdom – had encouraged the two sisters to undertake this journey.

Specifically, in addition to the buttock lift, aAbdominoplasty and a breast surgery.

The tragic epilogue that cost Kaydell Brown his life

“It was 9.30am when Kaydell was operated on, that was the last time I saw her”: these are the dramatic words of her sister Leanne. In fact, Kaydell was the first to enter the operating room. When the wait became longer than expected, Leanne realized that something was wrong.

Interviewed by ITV Newsthe woman reports the following: “I was there waiting for her to come back. I asked a couple of times where she was, how long she was going to be and they kept saying she was coming back.”.

Leanne’s story continues:

“At one point I heard a knock, and three people came in and said, ‘Can you come with us, please?’ They took me into a room and started saying, you know, there were complications with the surgery, you know things can happen. And I said, ‘Did my sister die?’ And he just said, ‘I’m sorry, but yes.’”

Turkish Clinic Called a ‘Butchery’

Unfortunately, the sad story of Kaydell Brown does not represent an isolated case. According to some estimates reported by Foreign Officesince 2019 well 28 citizens of British origin reportedly died after undergoing cosmetic surgery in Türkiye.

The highly competitive prices obviously attract all those who want to improve their appearance without having to shell out a lot of money. The other side of the coin, however, is very often represented by inadequate health facilities and from team of doctors who are not always qualified.

Leanne herself called the Turkish clinic where her sister died a “temporary butcher shop that needs to be closed”.

The woman concluded her tragic story thus:

“They just gave me an envelope and said, here’s your money back and here’s your sister’s money back.” Leanne didn’t even get to see her sister’s body, “the clinic quickly arranged a flight back to the UK.”

The press release from the Department of Health

Following the tragic event that led to the death of the 38-year-old Englishwoman, the Department of Health and Social Care expressed his condolences for the woman’s premature death:

“Our condolences go out to Kaydell Brown’s family. The UK Government has been working closely with the Turkish Government to ensure the safety of patients travelling to Turkey for medical treatment. We urge anyone considering a cosmetic procedure abroad to ensure they are fully informed about the treatment, the qualifications of their doctor and the regulations of the country they are travelling to.”