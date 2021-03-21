Football | Robert Sanchez Former colleagues and technicians of Robert Sánchez remember the constant work of the Palmesan until he was summoned with La Roja Robert Sánchez, during the warm-up before the game against West Brom this season. / Peter Powell / efe RUBÉN SERRANO Cartagena Sunday, March 21, 2021, 3:25 PM



To the new goalkeeper of the Spanish soccer team, Robert Sánchez (Cartagena, 23), nobody has given him anything. They say that at the Santa Ana soccer school, two decades ago, they thought twice before accepting Luis Enrique’s ‘bombshell’ in the qualification call for the Qatar World Cup, because he was a child of only