The version told by the mother of the 5-year-old boy about the accident in Casal Palocco: he was with a psychologist

All investigations into the grave are still ongoing accident occurred in the neighborhood Casal Palocco. Unfortunately, a 5-year-old boy lost his life in this accident while he was in the car with his mother and his 3-year-old younger sister.

The investigators are pursuing all the investigations of the case and the investigators themselves, have ordered a big consultancywhich serves precisely to understand the speed at which the boys went aboard the big car.

The child’s mother, after a brief hospitalization with her younger daughter, was able to return to home. Now she is surrounded by the affection of her loved ones and friends, given the grave mourning right away.

Furthermore, on Tuesday 20 June the woman went to the power of attorney, to tell his version of the serious accident. The 29-year-old was with a Psychologist and tried to retrace the excruciating seconds he lived. At the beginning of her story, she said:

That car hit us suddenly and at full speed!

Casal Palocco accident: the dynamics

The very serious accident between Smart and Lamborghini, took place around 3.45 pm on Wednesday 14 June. Precisely in via Macchia di Saponara, in the Casal Palocco district of Rome.

The small Manuel, this is the name of the child, had just left kindergarten for the end of year party. He was in the car with his mother and little sister when they suddenly collided with one Lamborghini Urusled by a 20-year-old, founder of a group of youtubers.

The young people from what emerged were doing a challenge social, for this reason they were filming every moment of that challenge. The video would later be posted on their channel Youtube.

Matteo Di Pietro was driving the large-engined car. The lawyer who defends him, says that the speed of him was about 65km/h and that it was the Smart that should have given him precedence. Now only further investigations will shed light on this serious accident.