Ten days before PASO, the candidate for Buenos Aires deputy for the space Vamos con Vos Florencio Randazzo once again aimed against Kirchnerism and Macrism but this time with a campaign spot in which the great protagonist was his mother.

In the video, Randazzo is about to start filming a campaign blurb when a call interrupts him. It is his mother, Gladys Campagnon, who on the other side of the line asks him to explain why it is necessary to vote for him and not for “those two factions”, in reference to Kirchnerism and Macrism.

“These bastards have been eating the food of the boys for years and pass the ball”, remarks Randazzo’s mother, and doubled the bet by asking him to explain “to this village of pelotu …”. The former Kirchner minister of the Interior interrupts her amid the insult.

“That? Can Cristina alone bitch? Not your mother?“Gladys throws while Randazzo smiles.

Thank you Mom for your permanent commitment to the country of your children and your grandchildren, your love, your unconditional support and your wonderful sense of humor on all occasions.

The spot ends with the leader’s mother telling him that “this time” is “the first option, neither the third nor the second,” in reference to his 2017 candidacy.

“This time the people understood, Mom. They are going to put the ballot for Florencio and Carolina,” explains Randazzo, who heads the list of Vamos con Vos with Carolina Castro.

“Thank you mom for your permanent commitment to the country of your children and your grandchildren, your affection, your unconditional support and your wonderful sense of humor on all occasions. Ah! I forgot to tell you that from today on you are going to go out in networks “, Randazzo wrote when sharing the spot.

It is not the first time that Randazzo’s mother has participated in his campaign. In 2017, when his son was running as a candidate for senator, he was looking for endorsements for the campaign.

On that occasion, Randazzo finished in fourth place and failed to enter the upper house.

“I have the feeling that we have been broken”

As in his new spot, Randazzo insisted with criticism of the Government and Together for Change, and said that society believes that the country is “doomed to failure“.

“I have the feeling that we have been broken. There is a society that believes that we are doomed to failure, but I believe that no, we must build an Argentina that has a future. If you want to punish this government, don’t do it by rewarding those who left a year and a half ago, “Randazzo asked in an interview with Rivadavia radio.

And he added: “It is true that the Government has all the problems but it is no less true that Macri left more poverty, more inflation, more debt. With different accounts they reached the same result.”

The leader insisted on the need to “get out of the trap” which for him means thinking that there are only two options: “Let’s get out of the trap because we are sinking more and more every day,” he emphasized.

