In their shortness, they confuse the line with the finish line. Florestan.

Ricardo Mejía, a recent PT candidate for the government of Coahuila, called Mario Delgado corrupt and the latter replied that he bites the hand of the person who fed him, President López Obrador, and licks the boots of those who kick him, the Moreiras. The former undersecretary went from receiving, on December 15, all the presidential accoladesAn official trustworthy, responsible, ripe, friend Y personal representativeto the reproach, last Monday, to the one who left his government without saying goodbye to me.

In less than a month, Mejía secretly operated with the PT to obtain his candidacy for the government of Coahuilabreaking the pro-government coalition, facilitating the triumph of the candidate of the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance for the June 4 elections, and facing the Morenismo that he personified in Slim.

He told him that he is the one who bites the hand of the Coahuilenses, the morenistas, an ungrateful person, without morals and that they will face each other electorally.

In its turn, Delgado replied that Mejía accepted all the conditions of Morena’s internal process, the survey and respect for the results, that he signed it but that on December 12, when he found out he had been defeated, he ignored it, broke up and started the campaign against him. , and dropped him: What credibility can a man have who has no word, who doesn’t even respect what he signs, who bites the hand that feeds him and licks the boot that kicks him?

And there was a rupture, confrontation and antecedent that, I insist, could be repeated in the mother of all polls, the presidential poll of Morena, in the coming summer.

remnants

1. ANSWER.- The Advocate General of the UNAM, Alfredo Sanchez Castaneda, yesterday referred to the presidential warning not to continue tarnishing the name of our university with the case of the minister’s thesis yasmin esquivel. He said he has the right to express how he interprets the letters that the university sends him but it is not given in a context of confrontation; that The university cannot annul the title and it accepted that the SEP cannot either. And that a reform could not apply it retroactively;

2. PROTOCOL.- What a ceremony the secretary organized Luis Cresencio Sandoval for the protest of the brigadier general in retirement, David Cordova Camposas the new commander of the National Guard: with all honors Y protocols military and the members of the security cabinet who arrived by helicopter due to the blockade of young people without the promised welfare scholarship;; Y

3. AGONY.- pilots of Aeromar They took until May 12or the summons to strike that had to explode last night. The crisis in the airline is dramatic. Debts, according to ASPA, exceed six billion pesos. The AIFA would be his salvation. The president sent all the cargo flights there last night.

See you tomorrow, but in private.