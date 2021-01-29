The pandemic left no place on the planet without impact. More than one hundred million infections and more than two million deaths speak of its devastating effect. And not to mention the collateral damage that erodes economies and hits, to a greater or lesser extent, everyone’s pockets.

Football was not exempt from the shaking. It is marked by different forecasts that were released in recent days. According to a survey by the consulting firm Deloitte, the losses, combined in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, would be $ 2.5 billion for the top 20 clubs on the continent. The president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, even believes that the economic damage will be greater and that global losses will exceed $ 10 billion.

What then remains for the rest? That’s what football is about in Argentina, where crises are eternal and clubs, for the most part, are far from being tidy with their economies and finances. The numbers in red are a constant. This is reflected in a dull repo market that inevitably forces austerity because it forces people to sell to go out and buy or to pay off debts that seem unpayable.

That forced austerity, which also occurs in Europe, although there they still have the commodity of having the great figures as a magnet, hits squarely on the quality of a product that, dollar means, is increasingly far from being able to compete with other markets more ordered.

Without big names, with Boca and River taking off by their own weight – Russo’s team won the last Maradona Cup despite playing, almost from start to finish, with substitutes – Argentine football is devalued without stopping. Not to mention the absence of declines. Or that the tournament will have 26 teams and 13 of them – you read that right: half – will target their international commitments because there is the chance to pocket some fresh dollars. Emotions may be superfluous, but it seems difficult for the show to be drinkable.

And there, as much as some want to believe otherwise, the coronavirus can no longer be blamed. Bad administrations precede this bloody pandemic crisis.

