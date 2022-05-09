Home page World

Patrick Mayer

Full again after two years of Corona: the Plaja de Palma on Mallorca. © IMAGO / Chris Emil Janssen

Holidaymakers flock to Mallorca as early as May. The Balearic Island is speculating on record bookings. Corona rules still apply – and rules of conduct at the party spots.

Munich/Palma – Mallorca stands for tourism. Mallorca lives from tourism. After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, Mallorca is expecting a lot again, apparently a lot of tourism. The number of visitors in the first weeks of the season gives hope to hoteliers, restaurateurs and tour operators.

Vacation on Mallorca: Germans are flocking to the Balearic island again

Even a new record of vacationers is possible in 2022. That writes that Mallorca Magazine – and compare the numbers. In 2021, only 6.3 million vacationers traveled to the Balearic Island, while in 2019 there were still 13.7 million tourists. According to the report, more than 14 million holidaymakers could fly to the Spanish holiday island this year. The main reason for assumption is the rapidly increasing number of foreign tourists.

The guests also came nationally during the pandemic. In 2021, almost as many Spaniards (2.4 million) came as, for example, in 2019 (2.7 million) before the pandemic. Corona rules (sometimes comparatively strict) still apply on the Balearic Islands:

Vacation on Mallorca: Unvaccinated, mask requirement, entry – these Corona rules apply

Unvaccinated must when entering Mallorca submit a negative corona test. Either a negative PCR test that must not be older than 72 hours. Or a negative rapid antigen test that must not have been more than 24 hours ago.

submit a negative corona test. Either a negative PCR test that must not be older than 72 hours. Or a negative rapid antigen test that must not have been more than 24 hours ago. Vacationers need a completed Entry form for Spain . This does not apply if tourists can show a valid digital EU Covid certificate (proof of vaccination).

. This does not apply if tourists can show a valid digital EU Covid certificate (proof of vaccination). vaccinated must have one upon entry digital proof of vaccination show them (valid digital EU Covid certificate).

must have one upon entry show them (valid digital EU Covid certificate). One applies on public transport Mask requirement .

. employees in the catering trade are required to wear mouth and nose protection, while this does not apply to guests and holidaymakers.

Nevertheless: The Germans are flying in droves to Mallorca again. Between 2019 and 2021, the German market fell from 3.7 million visitors a year to 2.3 million visitors, writes that Mallorca Magazine. But: In the first quarter of 2022, flight bookings from Germany increased by 21 percent compared to 2019.

Vacation on Mallorca: After Corona – more tourists from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands than before

By March, for example, there had also been 30 percent more bookings from Belgium and the Netherlands. According to the report, almost a million tourists from the two Benelux countries came to the Balearic Islands in 2019. According to the report, the Italian market also offers good prospects.

Stricter rules of conduct than before apply to Mallorca’s party hotspots at Ballermann, which should primarily affect German holidaymakers there. Oberbayern, Bierkönig, Megapark – the huge party areas have reopened and are being heavily frequented again after the Balearic regional government wanted to use the pandemic as an opportunity to put a stop to “booze tourism” in and around Palma.

Specifically: Numerous restaurateurs in the party mile on the outskirts of the island’s capital Palma signed a code of conduct at the instigation of Mallorca’s business association Caeb and the nightlife association Abone. The companies want to step up action against excessive drinking, racism, violence and drug use.

Vacation on Mallorca: Ballermann, Megapark and Magaluf – stricter rules of conduct after Corona

For example, topless men are no longer allowed in the Megapark, and swimming trunks are no longer allowed in some discotheques and bars. The restaurateurs want to warn themselves more strongly about heavily drunk and/or aggressive guests, and they also want to cooperate more closely with the local police. The rules are also to be extended to the party spot Magaluf, which is heavily frequented by Britons. This is how rules of conduct should take the place of corona rules. Apparently, after two years of coronavirus, mass tourism is not doing any harm. (pm)