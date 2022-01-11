Smukers the cat saved the life of the little lynx in distress: the story

A few days ago one was made public on the web history which quickly went viral. A cat called Smukers, he became famous after having saved his life of a puppy of lynx. He was in grave danger and without his intervention he would surely have lost his life.

Over the years thousands of associations who are trying to help the animals most in need. Unfortunately not everyone can find one human family.

The Smukers cat, for example, was found living as stray. It was clear that he did not have never had a home and the love of human friends.

In fact, with the passage of time, it had become distrustful with everyone and his conditions had become severe. Was lean and dehydrated. In addition, his fur was also ruined, as he could not receive the right care.

The boys quickly brought it into theirs refuge. For weeks they subjected him to cures and treatments. Fortunately, the first improvements came quickly and everyone was happy.

Smukers’ intervention to save the endangered lynx

However, shortly after he arrived there, vets from another shelter had them called with the hope that they could do something to helpanimal in distress.

The boys found one lynx on the side of the road, which no longer even had the force to move. After the visit, the doctor found that she needed one blood transfusion.

Cats and these animals can have it same kind of blood. In fact, after checking the little Smukers, it emerged that he had the type A, it was perfect for that puppy.

Thanks to his help, the doctors managed to save life of the lynx. Now fortunately she is well again, but she is still in the shelter. It still takes some time before he can get back to hers natural habitat, since it needs several treatments.