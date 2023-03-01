“Everyone thinks about changing the world, but nobody thinks about changing himself.” lev tolstoy

The president’s rejection of the installation of the Tesla plant in Nuevo León was blunt and reiterated: “If there is no water, no. There will be no possibility. Permits are simply not issued for that. In other words, it is not feasible.” We have now moved on from “No“to the festive announcement that the investment will be made in Monterey. To explain the change, Lopez Obrador has indicated that the company did “a series of commitments to face the problem of water scarcity”.

“There is a first commitment, which is the use, throughout the manufacturing process of electric cars, the use of recycled water and water treatment, even for car paint.” But this was not an achievement of his negotiation. From the beginning the company announced that it would use treated water; This was one of the reasons for choosing New Lionbecause it is one of the few entities in the country that treats most of the water.

The chorus that always repeats the leader’s affirmations joined the rejection of New Lion. “First it has to be seen where there is water. And that they do not remove water for human consumption, since in some areas there is water stress”said the capital’s head of government Claudia Sheinbaum. I don’t know how they will now explain their foreseeable change of heart.

The truth is that a company that has made a scouting location and an economic feasibility study knows much more about where to place a new plant than a politician with no experience in productive activities and who prefers not to carry out prior studies in his public investment projects. That is why it is so important that companies maintain the freedom to decide where to locate their facilities, which the government has tried to eliminate it with arbitrariness such as the cancellation of the Constellation Brands brewery in Mexicali.

Two thirds of the national territory are arid, but this has not been an obstacle to its development. On the contrary, the north of Mexico it has reached well-being levels far superior to those of the south, so rich in water. Northerners have overcome obstacles with work and technology. An investment as important as that of Tesla will generate resources that will help Nuevo León once again. This has always been understood by the people of the north.

Sheinbaum is right when he points out that water and electricity are very important factors that investors should consider when making investments. Monterrey has little water, It is true, but to a large extent because adequate investments in infrastructure were not made at the time. Some are already being done. The whole country needs, on the other hand, a reform to the way in which we extract and use water. Two thirds are used in New Lion and the rest of the country for agriculture, but at a subsidized or zero price that promotes waste.

Electricity is also important, but it turns out that the government of Lopez Obrador disconnected the power plant from the grid Dulces Nombres, in Monterrey, for the crime of being private and selling at a good price. This is electricity that is needed and more will be needed in the future.

I give the president the courage to have changed his mind about the plant Tesla. The investment was too important to lose. But there are other decisions you should reconsider. You must understand that private investment is not bad, that it generates economic activity and jobs, and that the government’s role should be to create conditions for it to prosper and not attack it all the time.

More democracy. “There is currently more democracy in Mexico than in the United States”Told him AMLO to the secretary blinken of USA by the positions of Washington about him plan B. I don’t think so, but if so, Why then do you want to change our electoral system?