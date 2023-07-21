Nicolás el ‘Diente’ López was a fundamental player in the championship of tigers, entering as a revulsion in parties that looked complicated. He did it before Toluca in the first leg, scoring the goal that rounded off the win and which in the end was key for Tigres to qualify for the semifinals.
And already in the semifinal, he was also important in the second leg against striped, specifying the elimination of the staunch rival and the unexpected pass to the final for the ‘U’.
Against Chivas He entered the return duel in a great way. Beyond football, the attitude with which he entered the pitch stands out.
We saw it in Sebastián Córdova’s goal, when he pointed to the clock as a sign that there was still time for one more goal… he didn’t want penalties. The great league that he had allowed him to stay in the institution, with Igor Lichnovsky being the sacrificed foreigner… for the moment.
However, in these first three games, ‘Diente’ López has not looked good. He enters the field too revved up, as if he wanted to earn his renewal in that little playing time that has been presented to him.
If we add to this how difficult it is for Tigres to get a quality Mexican midfielder, in addition to the fact that Nico López only has six months left on his contract, it would not be a surprise if Mauricio Culebro and company looked for an accommodation for the Uruguayan.
This is if what Tigres wants is to go for a foreign end. But if what he is looking for is to give the team greater defensive solidity, as Robert Dante Siboldi has stated in various interviews, it should not surprise us that Igor Lichnovsky ends up being registered at the last minute.
Let’s remember that the Chilean is still in the city and Tigres has until September to register or terminate footballers. It would not be the first time that this directive has given an unexpected ‘thank you’. If not, ask ‘Tuca’ Herrera, Miguel Herrera, Florian Thauvin and ‘Chima’ Ruíz.
