Mexico.- The airline Qatar Airways acknowledged having talked with the Mexican government about a possible start of operations to the Mexico Cityalthough without specifying which airport.

This week, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubonannounced that Qatar’s main airline had shown interest in flying from Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

However, the company from the Asian country denied the statements made by Ebrard Casaubón about possible operations from the Santa Lucía airport, in the State of Mexico, pointing out that it is not in their plans to offer their services in said complex.

“We can confirm that Qatar Airways has no plans to start operations from Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico,” a Qatar Airways spokesperson told the agency. Reuters.

It was last Friday, April 8, when Qatar Airways accepted that the first talks had begun with the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the entry of operations in the capital of the Mexican Republic.

“Qatar Airways confirms that it has had initial informal discussions regarding flights to Mexico City with the Mexican government and both parties will remain in close contact on the matter,” a Qatar Airways spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the SRE announced that the two parties have planned to set the next weekwhen follow-up talks will begin on the route that Qatar Airways could offer in Mexico.

Last Thursday, the federal government reported that the airline was interested in establishing a route for the FIFA Soccer World Cup 2022 to be held in that nation on the Asian continent.

After the airline Qatar Airways denied that it was interested in offering flights from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, the Mexican Foreign Ministry, through a statement, stated that Marcelo Ebrard had met with the CEO of the company.

“In said meeting, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard informed CEO Al Baker of the conclusion of the works of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and its start-up, and with it explore the establishment of a route between both countries,” he said.