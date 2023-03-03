Finally, after several years of controversy, the Real academy of the Spanish language (RAE) has accepted that demonstrative pronouns such as ‘this’ and the adverb ‘only’ is written with an accent.

The original proposal of the RAE, which sought the elimination of diacritical accents in said words, had generated a wave of criticism among Spanish-speakers.

In 2010, the RAE in conjunction with the 22 Language Academies proposed the removal of diacritical marks on ‘only’ and in the demonstrative pronouns, which provoked a debate about the relevance of these orthographic signs in the Spanish language. However, this recommendation has been rectified after years of resistance from the speakers.

The latest edition of the Ortografía de la lengua española (2010) recommended not using the tilde in demonstrative pronouns and in the adverb ‘solo’.

However, before himto persistence of Spanish speakers in the use of the tilde in the adverb “only”, lThe RAE has recognized its error and has accepted that the word must carry an accent.

The member of the Advisory Council of the Fundación del Español Urgente, Salvador Gutiérrez, explained that the original proposal of the RAE did not seek to impose an orthographic rule, but rather to advise and explain the elimination of diacritical accents using grammatical criteria. Now, the intention of the RAE is to reorient the uses and adapt to the reality of the Spanish language.

Remember that if you have any questions regarding the use or way of writing a word, you can consult the RAE via Twitter with the hashtag #dudaRAE and by clicking on the @RAEinforma account.