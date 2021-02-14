Who knows the career of streamer Tyler blevins, better known as Ninja, surely you know the impulse this took due to Fortnite. Much of its popularity is due precisely to this game of Epic games.

It is because of the above that it caused great shock and amazement that he denied this Battle royale during one of his live broadcasts. All due to a tantrum he threw after falling victim to the infamous stream sniping.

Ninja clarified the situation regarding Fortnite

What is the stream sniping? Well, it is when someone sneaks into a game where there is a youtuber or streamer who is playing and broadcasting.

This is how he takes the opportunity to eliminate him at the first opportunity and make him look ridiculous in front of the audience. Well that’s precisely what he suffered Ninja a few days ago, and boy did he get mad.

The first thing he did was denounce the players who engage in such practices, declaring that he was superior to them.

Ninja creates controversy for claiming that Fortnite is more difficult to play than soccer

He even stated that Fortnite it was no longer fun, and all because of the stream sniping, in addition to other toxic attitudes. He hinted that the game would be out of his broadcasts.

The fact is that the media that gave this as a fact were not lacking. NinjaRealizing that this could affect not only his image, but part of his income, he was quick to deny it. That was responding to the report of a well-known media that spoke of the matter.

Just one more of this streamer’s statements

In Twittercommented ‘This is completely untrue. I love Fortnite and will always play it to some degree. ‘. Here we would have to interpret what he meant by ‘until a certain point’.

It could well be that while the game will be present in their streamings, as it will not have such a predominant place. Or at least, you could wait for things to ‘calm down’. Surely a fan of the stream sniping, like a duck in hunting season.

It is not the first time Ninja, which even has its appearance in Fortnite, makes controversial statements. How to forget when he said it’s harder to play this Battle royale than american football?

Nor when he reproached the parents of some children for their behavior. Ultimately the world is free and can make whatever declarations it wants. Whether he is wrong or not is something that people who follow him will judge.

