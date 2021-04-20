Before the end of March we informed you that Sony had planned the closing of the PlayStation Store in order to PS3 Y Playstation Vita. This news caused a great impact among the players.

For many, the company was ‘closing the door’ to anyone who wanted to legally play titles that cannot be obtained in any other way. Obviously, there were panic buying and also several criticisms. Maybe that caused a change in mindset.

Sony Heeded Gamer Complaints

Why do we say it? Because this Monday, and through Blog from PlayStation, Jim ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced that the cease of operations of the store is stopped.

Originally, it would be in the summer of this year. Ryan commented ‘however, upon further reflection, it is clear that we made the wrong decision here’. So he announced that things will continue the same way before the announcement.

The PlayStation Store in order to PS3 Y Playstation Vita will remain operational. However, the commercial functionality of the PSP Yes it will be retiring, and it will be from July 2, just as planned.

For a system that emerged in 2004, it had a very good duration. Almost 17 years the purchase of games for this laptop was active! Jim ryan added some comments about the decision they made to continue to maintain access to this digital store.

PS3 and PS Vita follow, but the PSP will say goodbye soon

He showed that the idea of ​​ending commercial support on these consoles responded to various factors. Among them the challenges of supporting older devices, and better focusing on newer ones.

Especially since this is where most of the players are. ‘Now we saw that many are incredibly passionate about being able to continue buying classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future.’, he highlighted.

Continued with ‘so I’m glad we were able to find a solution for operations to continue’.

Ryan commented ‘I’m glad we can keep this part of our story alive for gamers to enjoy, while continuing to create new, cutting-edge game worlds for PS4, PS5, and the next generation of Virtual Reality.’.

He appreciated the comments from the players and the support they have shown.

