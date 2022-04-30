“That ’70s Show” was last broadcast 15 years ago and now we will see a new spin-off story by Netflix. The new production that brings a young and renewed cast will once again be directed by its creators, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and will also have the help of their daughter, Lindsay Turner.

To the delight of fans of the classic comedy, several official media in the United States are confirming that five members of the six main “That ’70s Show” will be present in “That ’90s Show”. Who are the returning actors?

That ’70s show premiered on August 23, 1998. Photo: Fox

Who will return to “That ’90s show”?

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, after final negotiations, Topher Grace (erik), Laura Prepon (donna), Ashton Kutcher (Michael), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will have special participation in the Netflix spin-off.

The only main cast member not returning will be Danny Masterson (Steven), because he is preparing to stand trial for the multiple accusations of sexual assault against him.

What will “That ’90s Show” be about?

In the official synopsis, the following can be read: “Leia is visiting her grandparents in the summer and befriends a new generation of Point Place kids, under the watchful eye of Kitty and the rigid gaze of Red.”

This confirms that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will return to Point Place as Red and Kitty Foreman.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp on The 70s Show. Photo: Fox

Cast of “That ’90s Show”

The main cast will consist of the following young actors:

Callie Haverda as Leia Foreman

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

Mace Colonel as Jay

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Reyn Doi as Ozzie