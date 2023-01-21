“That 90’s show”, the official spin-off of the remembered sitcom “That 70′s show”, premiered on Netflix just on January 19, 2023 and fans of the comedy series created by Marcos Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are already asking if there will be a second season The first episodes not only brought new young people as protagonists, but also the remembered Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso and Fez. Will we see more of all these characters in a second part?

What is “That 90′s show” about?

After the end of “That 70′s show”, the characters closed a stage in their lives and said goodbye as one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s.

The plot of that remembered fiction ended in 1979, but “That 90′s show” continues it with a new cast of young people in the year 1995.

In this way, we know Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) . When he visits his grandmother’s house, he ends up forming a group of inseparable friends in the town of Point Place.

“That ’90s show” is the spin-off of “That ’70s show” that will be broadcast on Netflix. Photo: Fox

Likewise, the sitcom also features special appearances by the other members of the original cast, such as Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Debra Jo Rup (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith ( Red Forman).

Will there be a second season of “That 90′s show”?

for now, Netflix has not made any official announcement , because the series has not even been released for a week. Therefore, everything depends on your success on the platform.

Official poster of “That 90’s show”. Photo: Netflix

Despite the previous detail, the end of this first part makes it very easy to think that the creators have every intention of continuing production.

In the last chapter, Leia Forman and Jay Kelso manage to solve their problems in a long-distance relationship. Also, along with Gwen Runck, Ozzie, Nikki and Nate Runck, they promise to meet next summer at Point Place.