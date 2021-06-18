One of the most popular events in the history of Fortnite allowed players to take control of Thanos, the great villain of MCU. Once said event ended, there was no way to control the Crazy Titan, but that is about to change as the antagonist will now be affordable within the store of the battle royale.

From June 26, Fortnite will bring back to Thanos as an affordable skin. Of course, the villain will carry the Gauntlet of Infinite and it will look similar to what we saw in Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, players will be able to equip Thanos with a set of Back Bling that resembles the Infinity Gauntlet.

“The Universe required correction. Compete in the Thanos Cup for a chance to obtain the Thanos Suit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Avengers: Endgame prior to its release in the Item Shop. “

The Universe required correction. Compete in the Thanos Cup for a chance to earn the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame ahead of its release in the Item Shop! More info: https://t.co/nkxTEr2YLP – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 18, 2021

At the time of writing, we do not know exactly what the price of the skin of Thanos, but you can always compete in the Thanos Cup with the opportunity to get it totally free.

Fountain: Fortnite