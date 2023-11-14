He Thanksgiving Day It is one of the most important celebrations in the United States, each year it brings families together to enjoy delicious food and foster unity. However, by 2023, in some cities in the country the climate It could play against those who usually travel on these dates.

The experts in climate They have already warned that a large part of the country will be involved in rains important due to different phenomena, including El Niño, which occurs every two to seven years when the water temperature on the surface of the Pacific Ocean warms a few degrees more than its historical averages.

Storms threaten Thanksgiving travel

Every year millions of people make a trip on these dates to enjoy the festivities of the year with their family. Thanksgiving Day whether by train, plane or car. In fact, a survey conducted by Deloitte in 2023 estimated that 48 percent of Americans They have plans to travel during their vacations. However, they must prepare for climate forecasts.

According to the area of climate of Fox, although the weather conditions have been relatively quiet in USA During the last few weeks, important changes are expected in the coming days, just when people will begin to move around for the celebrations.

This coming weekend a shift towards the south of the country is expected with a growing possibility of storms in the coastal states. Likewise, a couple of weather disturbances are spreading throughout the American Union so in some places it will begin to fall. snowespecially in the northern part of the country, this will cause greater probabilities of rain in the great lakes towards the end of the week.

In Florida and the Gulf area foresees that a system of storms provoke strong rains on the coast all weekend. These phenomena will then head north where they will encounter a cold front, so the weather will probably worsen. The Fox Forecast Center further noted that as the two systems combine, the chances of rainsgusts of wind and snow.

The entire United States will experience storms.

For now the alert is set on the rainHowever, in the higher mountain area of ​​northern New England several centimeters of rain could be expected. snow. In addition, strong winds could affect air traffic.

And conditions will not improve in the week of Thanksgivingsince experts in climate predict that multiple storms will affect the country. They even estimate that a complex system of storms will reach California and the northeastern Pacific next Sunday causing strong rains and snow in the mountain area, later this phenomenon will move southward, although it is not clear if it will maintain its strength.

Therefore, it is important to stay attentive to the authorities’ warnings and the conditions and predictions climatic, Well, these are not always correct.