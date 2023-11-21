The United States is preparing to celebrate one of its most emblematic holidays: Thanksgiving Day. To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in family celebrations, in cities like Los Angeles and New York, As every year, different civil and government organizations will deliver free turkeys to families with limited economic resources..

According to the House of Representatives Archives, the official day has varied throughout history, but in 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established that it would be celebrated on Fourth Thursday of November. Since then, this date has remained, marking the beginning of the holiday season that culminates with Christmas.

The centerpiece of the celebration is dinner, which usually includes an oven-roasted turkey. The turkey is stuffed with a mixture of bread, herbs and other ingredients, and cooked to an appetizing golden brown. Accompanying the turkey are a variety of dishes, including mashed potatoes, stuffing, glazed sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and of course, classic cranberry sauce. For dessert, traditional pumpkin pie and pecan pie are popular options.

Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and gratitude. Families gather around the table, share stories and express gratitude for the blessings received during the year. Each person has the opportunity to share what inspires gratitude, creating an environment of connection and appreciation.

Free turkey delivery in Los Angeles and New York

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, several organizations and public figures in California and New York are holding events to distribute free turkeys to those in need. In accordance with Univision and Telemundothis year the free deliveries are as follows:

In Los Angeles California.

Huntington Park

Date and time: November 21 from 9 am to 12 pm

Location: Huntington Park Community Center (Parking Lot), 6925 Salt Lake Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90225.

Description: California Assembly Representative Anthony Rendon will give away turkeys during a drive-thru event. El Camino College, Torrance

Date and time: November 21 from 10 am to 12 pm (or while supplies last).

Location: Parking lot F via Manhattan Beach Blvd., 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90506.

Description: Senator Steven Bradford of District 35 will host a drive-thru food and turkey delivery. Gardena

Date and time: November 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Rowley Park, 13220 Van Ness Ave., Gardena, CA 90249.

Description: The Gardena Police Department, along with the Gardena Police Foundation, will host a turkey giveaway for District 1 residents. The Angels

Date and time: November 22 from 12 pm

Location: 3010 Estara Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90065.

In New York.