Thanks to Zaki, politics and economy behind Egypt’s decision

Patrick Zaki he is a free man again. The Egyptian president Al Sisi he granted him pardon and the government rejoices. But what is really behind this sensational and timely (final sentence and the day after the pardon) decision? “Thanks to government foreign policy we made a decisive contribution to freeing this young student. Concrete results through work and international credibility”, Foreign Minister Antonio wrote on Twitter shortly after the news broke Tajani. On the same wavelength, but rougher towards those who did not believe in the possible success of the story, the owner of the Defense Crosetti. “It is not a random act but the fruit of work, of relationships, of seriousness, of consideration, of diplomacy, of a sense of the institutions, of respect. Because there are those who spend their days criticizing and there are those who work“.

But how much did the diplomatic pressing Italian in the decision of the Egyptian president? It is difficult to establish exactly, but it is certain that since taking office last autumn the Meloni government has increased levels of collaboration with Cairo, on the plan economic-strategic primarily. The one with al-Sisi was in fact one of the prime minister’s very first international meetings after she took office, last November 7th.

Read also: Zaki, the president of Egypt Al-Sisi pardons the researcher

Read also: Fiscal peace, Forza Italia with Salvini. Tajani: “It’s our proposal”

Subscribe to the newsletter

