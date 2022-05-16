from Ruggiero Corcella

With the help of this technology, it will become easier to introduce cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques in schools to the very young. The 118 Bologna project

Learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers can truly become child’s play. Just start early. From schools, as it recommends European resuscitation council (ERC) in the recent European guidelines on first aid and as required by law 116 of 4 August 2021. The legislation governs the use of semi-automatic and automatic defibrillators in an out-of-hospital setting, but an important focus is dedicated to training in schools of all levels, with initiatives aimed at students and teaching, administrative, technical and auxiliary staff. Law 116, in fact, modifies 107 of 2015, which had already introduced the compulsory training of first aid in schools and in fact it had remained unfinished.

Interactive apps The project Kids Save Lives: learn how to save a lifepromoted by Azienda Usl di Bologna with the support of the Fondazione del Monte di Bologna and Ravenna, goes even further and aims to achieve the goal with a completely innovative approach: the use of interactive apps and virtual reality (VR) technologies at school. Everything starts from Italian resuscitation councila scientific society accredited by the Ministry of Health (founded in ’94 to spread the culture and organization of cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and the European resuscitation council (of which IRC is a member) which created the apps A Breathtaking Picnic VRdedicated to primary school, e School of CPR VR, instead designed for secondary school. Just download the application from one of the Apple or Google Play stores, insert the smartphone into a 3D viewer a kind of case to wear like a pair of glasses, and you find yourself immersed in a scenario that makes the student (for children, the environment that of a fairy tale) try how to assist a person in cardiac arrest and carry out a cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuver. See also Covid today Italy, 47,039 infections and 152 deaths: May 4th bulletin

One thousand students and one hundred teachers from Bologna and Ravenna involved The Kids save lives project, learning how to save a life it will be officially presented on May 25th in the main hall of the Maggiore hospital in Bologna, at 11 am. There will also be a demonstration session of the apps with virtual reality viewers. To participate, just download the two apps A breathtaking picnic VR and School of Cpr VR, available on both Apple and Google Play stores. 10 primary and secondary schools in Bologna and Ravenna will be involved, 1,000 students and 100 teachers, who will have 300 viewers available for Virtual Reality and educational material on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and early defibrillation. The project will continue until the end of the 2022-2023 school year. At the end, each school will be left in inheritance about ten viewers and the teaching material to continue. independently.

Objective: to shorten the time for rescue Why bring virtual reality into the classroom? As a 118 operations center, we know that, no matter how efficient our system may be, it still takes us some time before we get to help a person. So we must ensure that every citizen is able to intervene, in the case of a cardiac arrest, before our arrivalexplains Giovanni Gordini, director of the Emergency Department, Local Health Authority of Bologna and project manager. Thanks to technology we can do it “live”, once the operations center has been activated. But we also want to make this knowledge available to everyone. And what is the most effective tool to spread it? Young people, who are also the main vectors of innovation. We therefore think that, through the children, it will be easier to get the message across to families and to society in general. See also The Parliamentary Intergroup 'Strength and Smile' is born

Create a culture of solidarity In parallel with the teaching of digital first aid, the project provides more classic lessons and with the help of traditional mannequins. At the end of the lessons no certification will be issued, as happens when you participate in a training course for the so-called lay people. This is not the purpose. The main objective of the project – underlines Gordini – create a culture of solidarity in studentsin order to stimulate the ability to intervene in the event of cardiac arrest and to use a semi-automatic defibrillator without being afraid to do so.

The results and benefits Like any self-respecting project, even Kids Save Lives: learning how to save a life sets a series of goals. The first to increase the knowledge of basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers in students and their teachers, awaiting the arrival of the advanced help at the place of illness. Furthermore, know how to activate the territorial emergency system (112/118) and how to use a semi-automatic defibrillator (AE); know and know how to use airway clearing maneuvers to avoid choking in case a foreign body gets stuck in the throat.

Multiplier effect Then there is a chapter of the project that particularly concerns teachers. The promoters, in fact, would like a multiplier effect to be triggered at the end of the lessons: teachers and professors should therefore become autonomous and in turn able to teach everything they have learned about cardiorespiratory emergencies. Including the operation of the two apps. In addition to these, 118 Bologna will advertise a third one. These are AED respondER developed in 2017 on behalf of the Emilia Romagna Region, a special smartphone application that geolocates the defibrillators and potential rescuers closest to the person to help. See also The virus in Italy, today's bulletin: 63,815 new cases and 133 deaths

Become a rescuer This is to let older students and teachers know that You can also become a casual rescuer if you learn how to use the AED RespondER app. With a totally tangible benefit. According to international studies, in fact, 70 percent of cardiac arrests occur in the presence of witnesses, but resuscitation is initiated in only 15 percent of cases

. Every year over 70 thousand people in our country they are affected by cardiac arrest And many of these could be saved if timely action was taken.

Cultural investment Not only. As he explains Federico Semeraropresident-elect of ERC, teaching school children as part of the Kids Save Lives awareness campaign promoted by the European resuscitation council also represents a cultural investment for the future. Using innovative tools such as virtual reality will make it possible to make the knowledge transfer in a fun and light way. The project of the Local Health Authority of Bologna is perfectly aligned with the system law that was approved by the Parliament in August 2021. An exciting challenge for the future, concludes the specialist.