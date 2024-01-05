There are currently places in the Netherlands where the humidity is 100 percent. And no, this does not mean that the Oosterscheldekering has broken through and that the air has been replaced by water. But it does mean that the air cannot be more humid than this – and you will notice this, among other things, in how quickly you experience foggy windows in the car. Fortunately, there is the sun visor.

Using the sun visor to prevent fogged up windshield sounds like using the air conditioning in the winter. But air conditioning is also a very good idea. This tip actually works the same as defrosting the windshield with the sun visor. By lowering the sun visor, you create an obstacle so that the warm air from the blower sticks better to the windshield. This way the moisture evaporates faster.

And yes, you have to use (dry) warm air to demist. You won't be able to reach the side windows easily with this, but if your window seals are still good, you can demist them by lowering the windows and then raising them again. Another tip: turn on the air conditioning if you have it, because the air conditioning makes the air a lot drier, which helps to remove moisture from the foggy windows in the car.

Reduce foggy windows in the car

Prevention is better than cure. So make sure you take as little moisture as possible into the car. For example, put your sports bag with damp clothes in the back of the trunk, just like that wet umbrella. Make sure you heat things up thoroughly during a long drive so that all the moisture in the cabin evaporates. Placing a moisture absorber in the car can also help.