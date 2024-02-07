The latest NVIDIA drivers for GeForce RTX video cards, the 551.23, have made available a technology that allows thanks to the use of AI to transform old SDR videos into much more defined and pleasant HDR videos.

RTX Video HDRthis is the name, works in conjunction with RTX Super Resolution technology to create a technological package capable of upscaling old videos and even applying HDR.

The differences in this case are more marked as the quality of the video source drops and by applying the two solutions on very dark and poor quality videos the result is decidedly valid.



NVIDIA is focusing heavily on artificial intelligence and is at the forefront of pushing its development and enjoying its fruits, well aware that a technological advantage of this magnitude is too rich a dish to pass up.

It seems that the possibility of applying HDR to videos is not the only point on which NVIDIA is working, given that this technology could arrive very soon for video games too…

Improved graphic rendering The change of pace between SDR and HDR is well marked A modder has in fact found a profile hidden within the drivers which allows the same improvement to be applied to video games too.

If this wasn't enough, those who have had the opportunity to try this mod, which we remember is obviously in an embryonic state and in any case not officially available from NVIDIA, have had success in applying HDR even on older DirectX9 titles and partially also on OpenGL/Vulkan titles.

Again according to the first tests it seems that despite the fact that this mod is still in progress, the result is well superior to the AutoHDR function of Windows 11, a function that is already available and “tested”.

Among other things, 2024 will mark the arrival on the market of several HDR monitors and the possibility of being able to implement some function that also gives this support to old titles is, in our opinion, a extremely positive news.