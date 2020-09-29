Will US President accept Donald Trump if he loses the election? Apparently, the American electoral system offers him different ways to stay in office without re-election.

The US presidential election will take place in a few weeks.

Trump may refuse to accept defeat.

The American electoral system gives him some options to stay in office.

Washington – Observers have been warning for a few weeks that US President Donald Trump a possible election defeat on November 3rd. How Barton Gellman in The Atlantic explains, apparently there are indeed back doors to remain in office, even if no re-election had taken place after the normal course of the election.

in the American electoral system are from the Eligible voters first electors elected, which in turn the President choose. If there is no majority in this way, it would House of Representatives, part of the American legislature, the President choose. Since the republican there are in the majority, could Trump* win this way.

The Constitution also states, according to Gellman, that each state may appoint the electors in its own way – in practice, they take over Eligible voters this directly. But theoretically, the parliaments of the states could also use the electors decide.

According to Gellman, sources from the Republican Party have confirmed that the Trump-Team * is working on emergency plans Election results in the states to get around and be as loyal as possible electors to be appointed. “Could use the pretext of fraud Trump bring the parliaments in the states to the electors self-appoint, ”writes Gellman.

The longer Trump succeeds in moving towards the so-called “Safe-Habor period” on December 8th, doubts about the Number of votes the more likely it becomes that parliaments will seize the opportunity. Because: In the event that after the December 8th deadline there is still “controversy or controversy” in relation to the electors there is, according to Gellman: The congress, i.e. the US legislature, decides which electors may throw in the ballot.

US election: Trump demands election result on November 3rd – possibly out of calculation

Made in July Trump Via Twitter it is also clear that he is still on a final result election day calls. “We need to know the election results on the night of the election, not days, months or even years later!” Read the Post. Like Thomas Jäger, holder of the chair for international politics and foreign policy at the University of Cologne, in one Guest post on Focus Online explained, observers assume that more Democrats as Republicans vote by postal vote. In some states, it will take until November 17th for the Letter votes were evaluated.

"With every day after November 3rd, the president and then make it clear to his allies that the calculation of the election result is complete and the Democrats simply refuse to accept it, "Gellman writes inThe Atlantic "

