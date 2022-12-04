Mbappe became the current World Cup top scorer, after scoring two goals, during the match that ended with the rooster’s 3-1 victory over Poland, in the framework of the eighth round of the World Cup.

Two days ago, Blinken was speaking during a luncheon held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Washington, and the US Secretary of State spoke at length about relations between France and the United States.

Blinken talked about living a period of his life in France, referring to what he loves in the European country, such as culture and cuisine, especially the long “baguette” bread, which was registered as a world heritage with the “UNESCO” organization.

Speaking about what he loves in France, Blinken indicated that he was happy to see Kylian Mbappe playing charmingly in the ranks of the roosters, then said to Macron, “Mr. President, thank you for keeping him in Paris.”

Blinken thanked Macron, because the French president was among those who intervened directly in order to persuade Mbappe earlier not to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

And after he managed to score 5 goals in the current World Cup, and 4 previous goals in the World Cup in Russia in 2018, Mbappe tied with the Argentine Lionel Messi, who has a similar balance of goals.

And the French player, who scored only 23 goals, became ahead of Ronaldo, who scored 8 goals in five World Cup appearances, and Mbappe also surpassed Diego Maradona’s 8 goals.