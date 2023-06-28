Free public parking facilitated the exchange of visits between relatives and friends during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. Residential neighborhoods in the emirate witnessed remarkable social activity since the early morning hours, after performing the Eid prayers.

Sharjah Municipality announced that public parking will be free from Wednesday to Friday.

Fees will be applied as of Saturday, the first of next July.

The decision does not apply to paid parking areas for 7 days, including Fridays and holidays, which can be identified by blue parking information panels.

