The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are one of the most popular Mexican soccer teams. ‘Everywhere there is a brother goat’, they say out there. And it is a reality that applies both to Mexico and to other countries, where Guadalajara is synonymous, not only with sports, but also with patriotism.
Although the team has just failed in the Leagues Cup, being eliminated in the group stage, in the league tournament they are leading the championship and their level of play is similar to the one that led them to the final for the title a few months ago Clausura 2023 and that they were quite close to winning.
It is said that in football the fan acts not only as a spectator, but also as a number ‘twelve’ element that brings out the caste when the players on the field and the bench (DT) cannot find the answer. That is why Chivas launches its Fan Token, with the intention of bringing the team even closer to the fans and allowing them to even interact with them..
Santiago Montes, who works as Manager of Innovation and Digital Business of the Guadalajara Football Club, defines it as a tool that will bring the fans of the team closer than ‘never before’, rewarding the loyalty of the fans with prizes ‘very special‘, quoting Santiago Montes’ own words.
Within this platform, there will be different surveys in which fans will be able to participate, they will enjoy exclusive content about everything that is experienced in the rojiblanco team, they will receive special discounts for official products and much more.
The cost of the Fan Token is one dollar, and only fifty thousand tokens will be put up for sale. Teams like Manchester City, PSG, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Palmeiras already have this innovative platform that seeks to enhance the fan experience.
