BYD is now said to be the largest EV builder in the world, bigger than Tesla. After this Seal price drop, they will be completely unstoppable. In fact, we think Seal sales will double this year – from three to six! Because by reducing the price, the BYD Seal in the Netherlands suddenly becomes eligible for the Subsidy Scheme for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals (SEPP).

Bee AutoWeek the editors spotted that the price of the entry-level shoe has dropped by about 2,000 euros. As a result, the tax value drops just 10 euros below the limit of 45,000 euros, meaning that private buyers suddenly receive a 2,950 euro subsidy from the government. Bottom line, the price is now 43,040 euros for a BYD Seal. This makes it 2,000 euros more expensive than the Tesla Model 3, by the way.

Specifications of the BYD Seal

The sedan has an 82 kWh battery and can travel 570 kilometers. It is available with all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive, but if you want SEPP, you have to go for the rear-wheel drive. BYD calls this entry-level shoe the Design-RWD, if you want to order it. Then you get 313 hp and a sprint to 100 of 5.9 seconds.