The main sensation of the renewed squad of the football team for the October matches against Sweden, Turkey and Hungary, which was announced on the day of September 28, was the hit of the 25-year-old defender of the German Sandhausen Alexander Zhirov. In 2015, the ex-mentor of the Russian national team Fabio Capello already included him in the extended list, but Zhirov did not enter the field in the national team jersey. The 29-year-old center-back is currently in the second Bundesliga, but he can look forward to a promotion and move to the elite German division this fall.

Still in short supply

In 2018, the defenders brothers Berezutsky and Sergey Ignashevich ended their careers. Both played for the Russian national team for a very long time, delaying the painful process of generational change. But first, the twins said goodbye to football, and after the home World Cup – and Ignashevich.

The rotation was inevitable. The national team could not continue to win, relying on almost 40-year-old footballers. Cherchesov, even before the World Cup, tried to patch this hole, changed the schemes and hoped to take his own not with the quality, but with the number of central defenders. It worked out, but with difficulty. The center of defense is still a vulnerable point of our team.

Therefore, any good footballer with the right passport automatically becomes a candidate for the national team. It is now known that he may not even play in the top league of his country and be a “no-name” for most fans. Indeed, few people know the new defender of the national team Alexander Zhirov, who plays in the second Bundesliga.

In the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons, Zhirov played without brilliance for Anji and Tom, and in July 2018 he decided to radically change the situation – he left for Germany to the Sandhausen club, which was then considered the middle peasant of the second Bundesliga , which remains to this day. Only the role of Zhirov has changed – if at first he played infrequently, now he is a full-fledged footballer of the starting lineup in the role of vice captain.

– We have a shortage of center backs , – ex-Spartak midfielder Valery Kechinov is sure. – Zhirov’s game has yet to be studied. I think he was called to the national team in order to get acquainted. Apparently, the guy is talented, so they want to try him in business. Russia will have a friendly game with Sweden – in such meetings it is necessary to look for potential newcomers.

Stanislav Cherchesov, at a press conference after the announcement of the roster, also spoke cautiously about the new recruit and emphasized that he still needed to work with him personally. But who the head coach of the Russian national team knows well is Ilya Kutepova. The Spartak defender did not play for the national team after the quarterfinals of the World Cup against Croatia. He lost a stable place at the base, but Zhigo’s injury brought Kutepov back into action. Two matches in the Russian championship – and Ilya is again in the national team. This shows how serious the central defense problem is in our main team.

– In the September matches with Serbia and Hungary, the national team showed the result – it won both meetings, – said the former coach of the Russian youth team Nikolai Pisarev. – Therefore, probably, there was no need to make any special changes to the composition of the national team. As for Kutepov, in recent matches he played in the main team of Spartak, and this team is now the second in the championship. Kutepov in the line-up means he deserves it.

Kokorin out of line

Another newcomer to the national team (compared to the September application) is Denis Cheryshev. The Valencia midfielder had a dull start to the Spanish championship – while he played only 20 minutes in the derby with Levante and has not been included in the application for three matches in a row. Nevertheless, Cherchesov called him to the national team even without practice. Like Kuzyaeva, the ex-Zenit midfielder has been in free agent status since mid-summer, his future is still unknown, but Cherchesov seems to believe in him.

“I’m sorry that Golovin is not there again – this is a brain trust, an extremely important figure for our national team,” said the former coach of the Russian national team Boris Ignatiev. – At the same time, we see Cheryshev after all his ailments. We were waiting for him. It’s good that he was in the national team again. Otherwise, there are no significant changes. Cherchesov trusts these people, and they trust him. These are the players who understand the goals, objectives and solutions to these problems. Of the newcomers, one defender is Zhirov. I think Cherchesov has a shortage of players in the center of defense, so Kutepov returned. The mentor tries different options.

Interestingly, another free agent was not included this time. We are talking about Roman Neustädter, whose contract with Dynamo expired two months ago. There is no other central defender in the national team – Yegor Sorokin. But such metamorphoses only highlight the team’s problem in this position.

Still, Alexander Kokorin, whom Cherchesov wished to play more often, cannot reach the national team. But it contains the name of another Spartak player – Alexander Sobolev. A month ago, we recall, a scandal erupted: the red-and-white striker was not called up to the main team due to a conflict with Artem Dzyuba. Cherchesov admitted that he did not interfere in their showdown, but hinted: everything must be resolved peacefully. The forwards met back in early September and settled their differences. There is no more negative in the national team. It is a pity, there are no two of our legionnaires in the national team – Alexander Golovin and Alexey Miranchuk. They are still recovering from injuries, so we won’t see them on the pitch in October.

But the national team is still in a good mood: after victories in the matches with Serbia and Hungary, our team leads the group B3 of the League of Nations. Ahead – a control game with Sweden (October 8), as well as the League of Nations matches with Turkey (October 11) and Hungary (October 14).