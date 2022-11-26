from Daniel of Diodorus

The scientific society Limpe-Dismov Academy is starting one multicenter study with more than 20 services in Italy with the aim of validating televisitation at home

People suffering from the more advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease have it movement difficulty which can put them in difficulty when they have to go to the clinic or hospital for checkups. It would therefore be important that they could take advantage of as many services as possible directly at home, which guarantee the level of assistance of the most specialized centres. A task that appears within the reach of a capillary system of telemedicine

. one of the themes of the day dedicated to Parkinson’s disease, November 26th.

Remote consultations and visits Even this year the LIMPE-DISMOV Academy, the reference scientific society for the study of Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders (which a few days ago took on the name of the Italian Society of Parkinson and Movement Disorders/LIMPE-DISMOV), has called together the leading national and international experts on these pathologies in his eighth congress which has just ended in Naples. just to try to provide the services offered by specialized centers at home that we are starting one multicenter study that will involve more than 20 services in Italy and which has the objective of validating the televisit carried out remotely at the patient’s home, comparing it with a standard outpatient visit and in person, he says Mario Zappia of the Neurological Clinic of the University of Catania which coordinates the study. See also Masks at school, Hope: "We respect the norm"

To this day, in fact, still we don’t know if remote visits and face-to-face visits can really be considered superimposable. So we can consider this study preparatory to the introduction of televisit in the clinical routine. There may be positive effects for patients, avoiding their often difficult transfers to the trusted clinic. We are thus increasingly moving towards a Medicine that must place the needs and requirements of patients at the center of its actions.

The recommendations of specialists In almost all Italian regions they are already active experiences of telemedicine applied to Parkinson’s, but their diffusion is not homogeneous. to try to remedy this lack of homogeneity that the Italian Society for Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders/LIMPE-DISMOV has prepared recommendations on how to develop them. A document has been drawn up that addresses administrative, medico-legal and technological issues, says Zappia. We can assume that by following these recommendations, there will be a great development of telemedicine not only as regards the possibility of using televisits and structured teleconsultations, but also for the development of platforms where clinical and instrumental data converge, useful for monitoring the patient in your environment, verifying the effectiveness of the therapy and preventing catastrophic accidents such as falls. Another important development will be tele-rehabilitation, which will bring innovative practices also based on virtual reality to the patient’s home. See also Cancer sufferers: joining a trial is really an advantage

The Covid experience The Covid-19 pandemic has strongly conditioned health policies due to the need to contain the infection, and therefore many clinics dedicated to chronic diseases have been closed. A forced choice that has also created considerable problems for people suffering from Parkinson’s disease, who need frequent outpatient check-ups, says Zappia again. An attempt was made to maintain constant contact between the reference Parkinson’s center and the patients through phone calls, video calls or other technological devicesand in some way this was a first draft of telemedicine, from which the possibility of bringing the patient’s home closer through technology clearly emerged. These opportunities have been maintained even as the pandemic has eased. In recent months we have tried to better structure and organize the experiences gained, modifying the interactions with patients and their families, and also the methods of treatment.