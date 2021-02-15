It took a long time, but that one FC Barcelona has rediscovered winning for himself. Coach Ronald Koeman drove a merciless newcomer to the Catalans after he took office. Not everyone agreed, but it is now clear that Barca can play football and win games again. And what is even more important is that the expensive new additions from previous years have finally arrived.
FC Barcelona has now been unbeaten in the league for twelve games and has fought its way up to third place on the two capital city clubs Atletico and Real. One of the reasons why it is running despite all internal conflicts and publications is certainly that Ronald Koeman has managed to introduce a system from which Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong currently benefit in addition to Lionel Messi.
The Frenchman’s move was seen as a move Barca to restrict Atletico Madrid’s competitiveness. The current season shows that this was not the case. With the money they raised, the Madrilenians bought the highly talented Joao Felix, who is brilliant this season. And Griezmann? He had his difficulties at FC Barcelona. Because under Quique Setien, the superstar was looking for his position.
He was often used on the wing because there was only one player on the wrong nine in FC Barcelona’s strict 4-3-3 system. This role was mostly reserved for Lionel Messi. Griezmann couldn’t play a hanging tip like under Diego Simeone. But it was also given away on the piano. The only options left were bank space or the unpopular outside lane.
It’s different under Koeman. The Dutchman broke the dominance of the system that was played ad nauseam and sometimes varied into a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-4-2-1. Both systems that allow Griezmann to sometimes insert himself into the game as a hanging tip. Although he was nominally called up on the left, he has the freedom to move to the center. The striker thanks him for the trust he gets from the coach despite ongoing criticism. In the last eight league games, he scored three goals and provided four assists. He has finally arrived.
Nobody at FC Barcelona denies that Ousmane Dembele is a great football player. This is also admitted in Dortmund, as bitter as the farewell was. However, after arriving at Barca, the newcomer mainly struggled with injuries. He has not been spared this season either. The difference is that Dembele has taken on the fight against the injuries and is working hard to get back into training faster and more sustainably.
In the UEFA interview, he admitted self-critically, “When I came I was very fragile. Even when I was near Dortmund or before that in Nantes, I was fragile. I developed a lot here physically. “While he was still attracting attention with indiscipline in his first two years, he has now fitted perfectly into Koeman’s tactical system. He was particularly convincing as a Messi replacement. As the Argentine because of was banned from a red card, Dembele knew exactly what role to fill.
In his early years he dribbled on the opponent far too often. Now he seems to understand that Barca’s game is based on possession. So it is not exactly beneficial if someone gives the ball away by unnecessary dribbling. In the last few games, Dembele was a regular player. His coach only gave him a break against Deportivo Alaves. A great vote of confidence. But now the Frenchman has slowly arrived. It all looks like his future will continue to lie in the Catalan capital.
He was the big transfer after the extraordinary Champions League run by Ajax Amsterdam in the 2018/19 season. Frenkie de Jong was considered the legitimate successor to Andres Iniesta and would shape the next glorious chapter in the history of the Catalans as game designers. But at the beginning he only got short assignments and no real support from the coach. He played through, but was very restricted in the system.
Under Koeman he is not only injury-free but also has his free moments in midfield. Together with Puig or Pedri, the interplay is partly reminiscent of the best years in Barcelona, when Iniesta and Xavi stood together on the pitch. De Jong is finally allowed to take control. He’s the conductor the bosses brought him in back then.
He now knows more than just spectacular tricks. He directs the game, does it quickly, calms it down again and, together with Lionel Messi, looks really good. The superstar thinks of the Dutchman very much. Again and again he gives him tips and advice that de Jong gladly accepts. If he continues like this, he will be able to write himself down in the history books of FC Barcelona very quickly.