He was often used on the wing because there was only one player on the wrong nine in FC Barcelona’s strict 4-3-3 system. This role was mostly reserved for Lionel Messi. Griezmann couldn’t play a hanging tip like under Diego Simeone. But it was also given away on the piano. The only options left were bank space or the unpopular outside lane.

It’s different under Koeman. The Dutchman broke the dominance of the system that was played ad nauseam and sometimes varied into a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-4-2-1. Both systems that allow Griezmann to sometimes insert himself into the game as a hanging tip. Although he was nominally called up on the left, he has the freedom to move to the center. The striker thanks him for the trust he gets from the coach despite ongoing criticism. In the last eight league games, he scored three goals and provided four assists. He has finally arrived.

In the UEFA interview, he admitted self-critically, “When I came I was very fragile. Even when I was near Dortmund or before that in Nantes, I was fragile. I developed a lot here physically. “While he was still attracting attention with indiscipline in his first two years, he has now fitted perfectly into Koeman’s tactical system. He was particularly convincing as a Messi replacement. As the Argentine because of was banned from a red card, Dembele knew exactly what role to fill.

In his early years he dribbled on the opponent far too often. Now he seems to understand that Barca’s game is based on possession. So it is not exactly beneficial if someone gives the ball away by unnecessary dribbling. In the last few games, Dembele was a regular player. His coach only gave him a break against Deportivo Alaves. A great vote of confidence. But now the Frenchman has slowly arrived. It all looks like his future will continue to lie in the Catalan capital.

Under Koeman he is not only injury-free but also has his free moments in midfield. Together with Puig or Pedri, the interplay is partly reminiscent of the best years in Barcelona, ​​when Iniesta and Xavi stood together on the pitch. De Jong is finally allowed to take control. He’s the conductor the bosses brought him in back then.

He now knows more than just spectacular tricks. He directs the game, does it quickly, calms it down again and, together with Lionel Messi, looks really good. The superstar thinks of the Dutchman very much. Again and again he gives him tips and advice that de Jong gladly accepts. If he continues like this, he will be able to write himself down in the history books of FC Barcelona very quickly.