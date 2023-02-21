First 8 official games of @VPaunovic with @Chivas: 4 won

3 draws

1 loss 10 goals for

7 goals against 4th place overall with 15 points. pic.twitter.com/UFSj4kDPvs – Alberto Ibarra (@BetoIbarra12) February 19, 2023

The Sacred Flock began the semester by winning a visit to striped in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumthen equalized without goals against Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium and in their first game at home they were overcome 1-2 by Toluca, unleashing the concern of the fans. Undoubtedly, the rojiblancos are better at playing on the road, since that’s how they beat 1-2 to juarez and they prevailed 1-2 to cougarswhile drawing the champion 1-1 Pachuca. In it akron stadium concerned when he divided units with Queretaro leaving 1-1, but in the end, he already managed to get three points in La Fortaleza because he defeated 2-1 Xolos on Matchday 7.

THE CHIVAS WILL FIGHT FOR THE TITLE! ⚽🤯🐐 After eight games played in the MX League, Guadalajara got its best start in the last 12 years 👇 ☑️ Clausura 2023: 15 points (8 dates)

☑️ Opening 2011: 17 units (7 days) pic.twitter.com/cmh0egGRxF — We are La Reta (@SomosLaReta) February 21, 2023

Either way, the Chivas they are still far from equaling that mark of the 2010 Bicentennial when they collected 24 points, nine visiting. Other rojiblancas marks were the 18 points in the Winter 96, 16 in the Winter 97, 19 in the Winter 98 and 17 in the Clausura 2017.