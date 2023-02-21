Surprisingly, Chivas has 15 points to be placed in fifth place in the Clausura 2023 of the MX League, achieving his best start to the tournament in more than ten years, even though the forms have not finished convincing, since the Serbian’s approaches Veljko Paunovic They have generated many doubts, however, it has already equaled a positive mark to that which occurred in the Opening 2011.
In recent years, Guadalajara, which normally has an irregular pace, has found it difficult to place itself in the top positions to be able to enter directly into the leaguehaving to resort almost always to the repechage route, where sometimes he has been eliminated, failing in his objective.
The Sacred Flock began the semester by winning a visit to striped in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumthen equalized without goals against Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium and in their first game at home they were overcome 1-2 by Toluca, unleashing the concern of the fans. Undoubtedly, the rojiblancos are better at playing on the road, since that’s how they beat 1-2 to juarez and they prevailed 1-2 to cougarswhile drawing the champion 1-1 Pachuca. In it akron stadium concerned when he divided units with Queretaro leaving 1-1, but in the end, he already managed to get three points in La Fortaleza because he defeated 2-1 Xolos on Matchday 7.
Precisely in that Apertura 2011 he already had 17 units in the same number of days, obtaining ten as visitors. The victories were against atlantean, jaguars, Tijuana, Morelia and stripedtying with Saints Lagoon and cougarswhile his only stumbling block was before saint Louis.
Either way, the Chivas they are still far from equaling that mark of the 2010 Bicentennial when they collected 24 points, nine visiting. Other rojiblancas marks were the 18 points in the Winter 96, 16 in the Winter 97, 19 in the Winter 98 and 17 in the Clausura 2017.
The next test of Guadalajara will be against tigers in it Volcanoa match that seems extremely complicated, since the royal team is among the first places and has not known defeat so far, defeating in its land cougars and Pachucaby 4-1 and 4-2, respectively, in addition to drawing against saint Louis.
