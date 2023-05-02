It’s raining fines thanks to the new police cameras.

Driving with your phone in hand. You look around and you don’t see an uncle cop or a suspicious coach. Yet you suddenly have a fine of several hundred euros on the mat. How is that possible? You have probably been caught by one of the new cameras that the police work with.

Yesterday it was announced that the police have been able to issue a huge number of fines in 2022 for using the telephone in the car. It’s safe to say that the police will finally get to grips with it. In recent years, our hermandad didn’t seem to be very concerned with it, but that has changed. Partly thanks to active checks, more than 100,000 fines were issued last year.

New cameras

The secret weapon of the police is the new cameras. Paul Broer of the National Police says to the Telegraph that these cameras are set up on a viaduct. This camera films drivers from the front and can see whether they have a smartphone in hand or not.

The camera is set up in such a way that it is difficult to spot. Moreover, it is rather tiring to drive if you have to keep an eye on every viaduct you have to pass under. No, leave that smartphone alone or just legally in the holder. It saves you a big picture. 380 euros excluding administration costs. With an increase in fines in 2024, this could easily cost 418 euros next time. Katsjing!

