The “Moïse” dam prevented the flooding this Saturday, October 3. (ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)

It was 8:35 am on Saturday 3rd October when in Venice, the artificial dykes, which lie flat on the bottom of the water, slowly rose up vertically to create a real wall against the rising tide.

In just one hour and seventeen minutes, the dam was in place: large rectangular boxes, lemon yellow, positioned at the different entrances to the lagoon, tightly packed next to each other. They pushed the wave back a meter 29 who was about to flood the city.

++ A #Venezia he #Mose è sollevato ++

Sono the 10.10 th in questo momento if noted the obvious dislivello tra il mare e la laguna.

The situazione is stable. Ora rimaniamo in attesa.

Siamo fiduciosi#acquaalta # 3ottobre @comunevenezia @CMVenezia pic.twitter.com/LWPPXzT6JB – Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) October 3, 2020

Saturday, for the first time, the miracle happened : Piazza San Marco was not flooded. No more than the Byzantine Basilica. Tourists did not need to use the footbridges, and traders were able to remove their planks. Everyone kept their feet dry ! Once the danger had passed, the large yellow caissons wisely retreated to the bottom of the lagoon.

The Patriarch of Venice, Francesco Moraglia, greeted “a day of hope” while the president of the Association of traders in Saint Mark’s Square spoke for his part “a historic day”. As an anecdote, this extremely ambitious engineering program has been baptized “Moses” (in Italian “Mose”, it’s an acronym) like the prophet who in the Bible spreads the waters of the Red Sea.

Yet this project was born in pain: the 2 billion euros announced at the start of the project will become more than 7 billion. Scandals, controversies, corruption, poor workmanship and exorbitant maintenance costs : that’s 40 years that Italians have heard about this pharaonic and interminable project, symbol of all Italian excesses.

It costo del #mose at #Venezia continued to salt, if going to ormai oltre i 6 miliardi. Sperando non diventino 7. pic.twitter.com/ABhywj5NRS – Franco Fois (@francofois) April 22, 2020

The “Moïse” dikes should have entered service four years ago already. And what happened this Saturday 3 October was only a full-scale test, since it will be necessary to wait until December 2021 so that the work is completely finished, and that the dikes are able to repel waves of more than 3 meters high, which happens once or twice a century.

This does not mean either that Venice is henceforth completely sheltered from floods: “Moses” will only come into action when the tides are considered too strong for Piazza San Marco and the circulation of water. vaporetti. On Sunday, the tide which was 1.15 meters was not blocked, and about 20% of neighborhoods were flooded.

AT #Venezia , dopo la prova riuscita ieri del #Mose, vediamo come è la situazione, in diretta da piazza San Marco. pic.twitter.com/UF3GoVhKjZ – Tg1 (@ Tg1Raiofficial) October 4, 2020

Despite everything, this project is a great relief for traders who have suffered enormously from the containment and the stoppage of cruises due to the coronavirus pandemic. Venice has only 50,000 inhabitants, but receives 36 million visitors each year, including 90% foreigners.

This phenomenon ofacqua alta, high water, Venice knows it well. Every year in the fall, the city of the Doges is invaded by water. Last year the flood was exceptional, 1 metre 87, and considerable damage, especially in churches.