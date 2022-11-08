Mastodon has increasingly emerged as an alternative to Twitter in recent weeks, now exceeding 1 million monthly active users.

Germany-based Mastodon has attracted nearly half a million additional users since October 27, the day Elon Musk officially announced his acquisition of Twitter, with the growth trajectory doubling from 60-80 new user registrations per hour before October 27. There are now thousands of recordings per hour, according to Mastodon CEO Eugene Rochko.

Mastodon offers a Twitter-like experience, with features such as hashtags, replies, bookmarking, and the likes of retweeting. Users on other servers across the network.

Each server can choose to restrict or filter types of unwanted content such as harassment and gratuitous violence, while users on any server can block others and report them, according to TechCrunch.

Find an alternative

Digital media and e-marketing consultant, Muhammad Al-Harthy, says that “many Twitter users are starting to look for an alternative to it, after Musk, since his acquisition of the site, has begun to change its nature, which they are accustomed to, and belong to, by providing unique technology to his audience.”

Al-Harthy added, in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the obstacle now for these users is what is this alternative that can provide the features in Twitter, and its ability to meet their aspirations and build a network of interactors that they built on it for many years, which it does not provide to Now any competing platform.”

Days ago, Twitter urged its app on the Apple Store to start charging an $8 fee for the blue check mark, in the social networking platform’s first major change after it became owned by the American billionaire.

In the new update, the app said that those who “want to sign up now” for $7.99 a month will have a blue check mark next to their username “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.”

The Bot Sentinel platform, which tracks the number of accounts on Twitter via artificial intelligence technology, showed that the site has lost more than 1.3 million accounts since Musk’s acquisition of the company.

According to the “Bot Sentinel” platform, 900,000 users tended to disable their account on the platform, while 497,000 accounts were suspended, over the period from October 27 to November 1, according to the American “CNBC” website.

In the context of the decline of “Twitter”

Al-Harthy continues that “the Mastodon platform” appeared in the midst of this context, at a time when some Twitter users are looking for an alternative to it, as a number of activists circulated a group of satirical publications about their decision to migrate to it as an outlet to express their opinion freely, away from what Musk had raised from He confused by reactivating the accounts of personalities known for their controversial tweets, such as former US President Donald Trump.

Al-Harthy explains that “the Mastodon website is characterized by being not subject to any central entity, and therefore no single owner can impose his will on it or close the network, which supports the freedom of expression that Twitter has been their tool for since its inception.”

Mastodon was founded in 2016 by German software developer Eugen Rushkow, who is the only full-timer of the project for a modest monthly salary of $2,394.96. One server imposed his will on him or shut down the network.

Platform disadvantages

Despite this, Al-Harthy imagines that Mastodon cannot be relied upon as an effective alternative, given that it does not have the characteristics of Twitter, and the absence of global influencers on it.

Al-Harthy believes that Twitter has its future unclear, and it is “the opportunity that any site that tries to replace it has, provided that it provides its characteristics, which is not difficult, and attracts global influencers from all societies to it, in art, sports, music, and so on, Who is able to make this platform a success and spread.”