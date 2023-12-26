













But as expected, the appearance they have is like LEGO characters, and they are taken directly from LEGO Star Wars.

This is something that many players have been waiting for and it is finally a reality, since these outfits are quite popular.

Epic announced that to get Luke, Han and Leia skins for Lego Fortnite You have to go to the game's Item Shop. Previously these skins were available in this Battle Royale but with their normal appearance.

But thanks to the participation of the LEGO Group, which is a business partner of Epic Games, content of this type is beginning to reach this LEGO-based experience. It is something that is going to become very frequent.

Source: Epic Games.

In September 2023, the original appearances of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Leia Organa came out in Fortnite. But as happens with the content that comes to this title it is available for a while and then it disappears.

That does not mean that it will be forever, since many times it is only part of a rotation and that is why it is advisable to keep an eye on it. So if you have the opportunity, take the opportunity to get these suits.

What about the price of Luke, Han and Leia's appearances for Lego Fortnite? Each one of them costs 1,500 V-Bucks.

There is also a package that includes Han Solo and Leia Organa with some additional items and costs 2,500 V-Bucks.

Fountain: Epic Games.

There are those who recommend that the most practical thing is to buy them separately. There will be no shortage of players who would prefer to have the outfits of these Star Wars characters in the same package.

