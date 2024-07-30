NEsther Lorenzo He is having a great time with the Colombian national team, to which he returned, now as group leader, in mid-2022. He is undefeated in qualifying and led the team to a Copa América final after 23 years.

However, the current coach has an important past with his country’s national team, Argentina: he played 10 matches, including three in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, including the final against Germany.

The coach of that team was Carlos Salvador Bilardo, who had already won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and who previously, between 1980 and 1981, managed the Colombian national team, which he was unable to lead to the 1982 World Cup in Spain. He also led Deportivo Cali to the final of the Copa Libertadores in 1978.

Deportivo Cali’s line-up for the 1978 Copa Libertadores final. Photo:THE TIME file Share

During the Copa América, Lorenzo recalled his good times with Bilardo, who also took him to Boca Juniors in 1996.

“I had him since I was 18, it was seven years of total learning day by day. They were two somewhat antagonistic styles, at Argentinos it was tiki tiki, the youth team of the world. Bilardo was more tactical in his football, so that antagonism helped me a lot. He played two different systems, one at the club and another in the national team,” said Lorenzo.

Carlos Bilardo (right), with Diego Maradona, in Italy-90. Photo:The Nation -GDA Share

This was Néstor Lorenzo’s visit to Carlos Bilardo at his home

The Colombian coach is usually grateful to his teachers and this Tuesday he visited Bilardo in his apartment in Caballito. He was accompanied by Miguel Ángel Lemme, a player who won the Copa Libertadores in 1985 and Bilardo’s assistant at Sevilla, in the Libyan national team and in his last stint at Estudiantes de La Plata.

Share Carlos Bilardo, Miguel Lemme and Nestor Lorenzo Photo:WhatsApp Miguel Lemme

Lorenzo gave Bilardo a Colombia shirt autographed by himself and with a dedication. He wore number 15, the same number used by midfielder Mateus Uribe in the Copa América.

“Everything was fine, I don’t want to talk too much out of respect for privacy, these are intimate matters. The shirt was signed by Lorenzo,” Lemme told the Argentine newspaper Olé.

Bilardo, 84, is retired from football. His last job was as coordinator of the Argentine national teams, a position he held between 2008 and 2014. In 2018 he was diagnosed with Hakim-Adams syndrome, a neurodegenerative disease. Lemme visits him every week and is very attentive to his health.

