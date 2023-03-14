Jalisco.- For Jessica “N”, his daughter Sofia he was born again, and he held her in his arms again, in the same happiness as when he was born 24 years ago.

Sofia Gil was deprived of his liberty by armed menIt was last February 19, and after 17 days of confinement and fear of what could happen to her, they let her go.

According to the story narrated by Univisión, Sofía had a few weeks to start as a driver for the Uber platform, to earn money and give her life a better life. 4 year old daughter.

That fateful February 19, 2023, armed men In several vehicles, they blocked the way for her and the client she was driving in the car she rented to work. They no longer heard from them.

A young man, Sofía's ex-partner, contacted Mrs. Jésica to tell her that he could not communicate with the girl, since they contacted each other daily. That's how they knew she had disappeared.

Both met with the owners of the car they rented Sofia to work, and they said that thanks to the GPS They found the car abandoned on a highway, by an isolated colony in the area of ZapotlanejoInside were Sofía’s things, but they did not report or denounce anything, they simply picked up the car, washed it and continued their activities normally.

In anguish, Mrs. Jessica started a intense search and campaign everywhere, with as many people as possible, to try to locate his daughter.

One day, their ex-son-in-law was notified by message that some people were helping Sofia, and they helped her return to the arms of her loved ones.

For this reason, for Jésica, it was as if her daughter had been born again, and through tears she received her in her arms again, just like when she was born.

After declaring to the authorities, Sofía told Univisión that she did not see the faces of her captors, that she did not know what happened to the client she was carrying in the car, that they locked her up in a place, isolated, and that she only heard her captors shortly before she was released.

They told her that they were going to release her because the social noise that her mother is making was such that the safest thing for them was to let her go.