Glycolic acid is a valid appetite for the beauty of our skin. Its effectiveness is guaranteed but it must be used with great caution.

L’glycolic acid is a powerful ally against wrinkles and skin blemishes. Thanks to it, in fact, we can count on a fresher and brighter look.

This is an absolutely product natural which is obtained thanks to the sugar cane. However, it is an ingredient that must be used with absolute caution given its extremely exfoliating properties. It is capable of eliminating it surface layer epidermis. By doing this we can eliminate all dead cells on the surface and consequently fight the various imperfections of the skin of the face.

Just for the exceptional exfoliating properties it is recommended to use it away from the summer period as the skin could be damaged by UV rays. Glycolic acid is widely used in cosmetics. In fact, we can find this ingredient in the form of creams, masks and tonics for the face.

The recommended percentage for daily use is no more than 10%. They also exist dermatological treatments more intense than only a doctor could perform. In fact, for this type of application it is also possible to reach a concentration ranging from 30 to 80%.

THE benefits that we can see are verifiable in both the short and long term. In fact, as soon as it is applied, we will immediately notice a significant change in the appearance of the skin. In the long term, however, we can hope for an incredible cellular renewal.

The results obtained thanks to glycolic acid are manifold. A progressive erasing of the spots, smooth skinbright and wrinkles smoothed out. If used correctly, glycolic acid is an excellent beauty ally.

A very important thing that must be taken into account is the imperative use of a cream with Sun protection high. The skin deprived of its superficial layer is more exposed and UV rays can penetrate deeply damaging it for sure.

If you need to refresh your appearance try it and let us know, we are sure that anyone who has tried it has been surprised and very satisfied with the result.

READ ALSO: Riccardo Scamarcio returns to his ex-partner Angharad Wood